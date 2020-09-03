Affordable Online Ballet Classes Announced With Faculty From New York City Ballet and Miami City Ballet

Open classes will be available at a drop in rate of $20.

The Veyette Virtual Ballet School has announced the introduction of virtual group classes with world-class ballet teachers. Founded by Miami City Ballet School faculty member, Francis Veyette, and Miami City Ballet Principal Soloist, Lauren Fadeley Veyette, VVBS has been offering virtual private lessons since inception in 2018.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and dancers making the transition to taking class virtually, the Veyette's have recognized the need for students to be able to continue to study virtually and at an affordable rate. As students and their families grapple with making the decision of whether to return to in-person training, VVBS has created an online group class alternative, designed to offer regularly scheduled classes for different levels.

"We have loved working one-on-one with so many talented students over the past 2 years," says co-founder Lauren Fadeley Veyette. "Our lessons always focus on quality over quantity and are structured to help create strong, confident dancers, both mentally and physically. We think this is a wonderful opportunity to help maintain the community of a studio setting by bringing dancers together from across the country."

Now accepting enrollments, students will be placed into levels with titles inspired by George Balanchine's Jewels, based on their age and technique. These classes are offered weekday afternoons and on the weekend. The VVBS Emeralds level will be offered to students from 8-12 years old. Emeralds dancers will take three, 1-hour classes a week, for $200 a month. The next level, Rubies, will include dancers from 11-15 years of age. Rubies dancers will be offered three, 90 minute classes per week for $300 a month. Diamonds, our upper level, will be for students between the ages of 13-20 years of age. Diamond level dancers will take four, two hour classes per week for $530 per month.

VVBS will also be offering a Day Program for dancers who would like to take classes with us during the weekdays. The Day Program will be made up of 13 - 20 year old dancers at the intermediate and advanced level. These dancers will take three, 2-hour classes a week for $400 a month.

Space for group classes will be limited to ensure that each dancer is offered personalized attention and corrections, to allow for growth as dancers and as artists. Additionally, as a part of VVBS' commitment to reaching out into the dance community during these times, the school will be offering Open Classes. Open classes will be available at a drop in rate of $20.

"We are very excited about this next stage of VVBS," says co-founder Francis Veyette. "We realize there are a lot of aspiring young dancers who cannot afford private lessons and there is a need for virtual options for ballet students. We are thrilled to be able to offer this new program, allowing more dancers in the virtual room with our world-class faculty at a reasonable cost."

Faculty members include Lauren Fadeley Veyette, Principal Soloist with Miami City Ballet, Francis Veyette, faculty member at Miami City Ballet School, Andrew Veyette, Principal Dancer with New York City Ballet, Ashley Hod, Corps de Ballet member at New York City Ballet, and Michelle Chaviano, Progressing Ballet Technique and Gyrotonic teacher.

Dancers can register online for all VVBS' group classes by visiting veyettevirtualballetschool.com/group-classes.

