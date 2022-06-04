Actor's Workshop and Repertory Co. to Stage A KID LIKE JAKE

". . .what it means to accept our children for who they are. . ."

A Kid Like Jake by Daniel Pearle is set to play at the Bhetty Waldron Theatre in June.

Parents Alex and her husband, Greg want the best for their precocious four-year-old, Jake. When they apply to New York City private schools, part of what makes Jake special - his passion for Cinderella and dress-up - begins to cause concern. This is a story of a husband and wife trying to do right by their son.

How to get it right?

Navigating an elusive question, "What is the best thing for our child?" in the formidable world of elite Manhattan private school applications, a friend suggests that young Jake's gender-expansive playing habits (i.e. playing princess) might work in their favor as a "diversity-pull". But at what cost?

a kid like Jake puts forth these questions and more. Daniel Pearle's insightful piece may expand our thinking of what it means to accept our children for who they are, and the ways in which we can get things wrong, even while doing everything right.

Shows are set for Friday, June 17, Saturday 18 at 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 19 at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 24, Saturday, 25 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 26 at 2:00 p.m..

Tickets: Adults $30.00 Students (with I.D.) $15.00

To purchase tickets: Visit www.actorsrep.org

Where: The Bhetty Waldron Theatre, 1000 North Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach

Questions: 561-301-2588