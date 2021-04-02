Actors' Playhouse and Palm Beach Dramaworks Present Virtual Coproduction Of THE BELLE OF AMHERST

Actors' Playhouse and Palm Beach Dramaworks are proud to debut their virtual coproduction of William Luce's The Belle of Amherst today. The show was filmed on PBD's Mainstage, without the presence of an audience, and will be streamed now through April 6, 2021.

Based on the life of Emily Dickinson, this one-woman show tells the story of the independent, enigmatic, reclusive, witty poet through her letters, verse, and the playwright's rich imagination, interweaving the voices of friends, family, and acquaintances to create a vivid portrait of the artist. Margery Lowe portrays the enigmatic poet and PBD Producing Artistic Director William Hayes directs.

The creative team includes set designer Michael Amico, costume designer Brian O'Keefe, lighting designer Kirk Bookman and sound designer Roger Arnold.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at www.palmbeachdramaworks.org or by phone 561.514.4042, x2. All proceeds benefit Actors' Playhouse and PBD, supplying much-needed revenue at a time when the theatres are earning no income.

Patrons who subscribed to the 2020-2021 season of either company and did not ask for a refund, rolling over their subscription to the 2021-2022 season, get to watch for free.