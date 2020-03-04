Actors' Playhouse At The Miracle Theatre Has Announced Its 2020 â€“ 2021 Mainstage Season

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has announced the five Mainstage productions secured for its 2020 - 2021 Mainstage Season.

The lineup includes the South Florida regional premiere of the Broadway musical On Your Feet! that tells the inspiring story of Cuban-born superstars Emilio and Gloria Estefan (November 11 - December 20, 2020), a new play Middletown written by South Florida Playwright Dan Clancy that features a rotating cast of celebrities including Cindy Williams from the hit show Laverne & Shirley (January 27 - March 14, 2021), the Tony Award-winning international hit Disney's Newsies (March 10 - April 4, 2021), the spectacular musical biography of a legendary singer-songwriter Hank Williams: Lost Highway (May 12 - June 6, 2021), and the captivating romantic comedy Now and Then (July 14 - August 8, 2021).

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre's 2020 - 2021 Mainstage Season:

On Your Feet!

November 11 - December 20, 2020

Music & Lyrics by Gloria Estefan

Music & Lyrics by Emilio Estefan

Book by Alexander Dinelaris

On Your Feet! is the inspiring story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, a 26-time Grammy Award-winning couple who believed in their talent, their music and each other, and became an international sensation. On Your Feet! is an emotionally-charged celebration of the Estefan's greatest hits that will have audiences' dancing in the aisles. Featuring "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Live for Loving You," "Conga," and many more. On Your Feet! is a portrait of two legendary artists that reveals fierce determination and visionary creativity matched with the exhilarating energy of the Miami Sound Machine.

Middletown

January 27 - March 14, 2021

By Dan Clancy

In a creative partnership with the Tony Award-winning producers of Fiddler on the Roof and Menopause the Musical, Middletown is a joyful, intimate and universal depiction of love, life and friendship. Through story-telling by two couples Don and Dotty Abrams, and Tom and Peg Hogan, the audience explores how they endured the ups and downs of life over 33 years of friendship. Featuring a rotating cast of beloved celebrities, Actors' Playhouse is pleased to announce that Cindy Williams (Laverne & Shirley) will join our Miami cast. Additional celebrity cast members to be announced soon.

Disney's Newsies

March 10 - April 4, 2021

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney Film Newsies, this exciting Broadway musical tells an amazing story of Americana with a rousing true story of newsboys who strike against unfair conditions in turn-of-the century New York City. The Tony Award-winning international hit features a score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors) and book by Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots) and features exhilarating dancing and song while also delivering a timeless message about fighting for what's right.

Hank Williams: Lost Highway

May 12 - June 6, 2021

By Mark Harelik and Randal Myler

Hank Williams: Lost Highway is the spectacular musical biography of the legendary singer-songwriter as one of the great innovators of American popular music. The play follows Williams' rise from his beginnings on the Louisiana Hayride to his triumphs on the Grand Ole Opry to his eventual self-destruction at only twenty-nine and includes unforgettable songs like "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," "Move It on Over" and "Hey, Good Lookin'."

Now and Then

July 14 - August 8, 2021

By Sean Grennan

From the author of Actors' Playhouse's signature plays Making God Laugh, The Tin Woman and Married Alive, Now and Then is an inspiring story of love and life. Sometimes what happens after the last call just might change your life. Jamie is a young aspiring pianist working as a bartender. He is closing up for the night when a desperate last-minute customer enters and offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. What follows is funny, moving and captivating. Who wouldn't take it?

