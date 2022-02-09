ANASTASIA, RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES, and More Announced at Kravis Center in March

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is offering nearly two dozen amazing and audience-wowing shows and events during the month of March. Tickets are now available for purchase either online at kravis.org or by phone at 561.832.7469.

February 28 - April 4

Mondays from 1:30 pm to 3 pm



Evolving Technique

Virtual Class

Instructor: Julie Gilbert

The Writers' Academy at the Kravis Center

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

This is a course for all writers who are honing their craft, working toward a substantial project, starting a first draft, or beginning a rewrite. This is a diagnostic, ongoing study of the writer in relationship to self as well as to the critique of others. We will be working on developing exercises.

Cohen Pavilion

Registration $325



March 1 at 2 pm (Tuesday)



Academy of St Martin in the Fields

Joshua Bell, Music Director and Violin

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 2 pm)

+ Bach / Violin Concerto in A minor, BWV 1041

+ Barber / Violin Concerto Op. 14

+ Beethoven / Symphony No. 3 "Eroica"

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Series sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis

Series with media support from WLRN

Concert sponsored by Vicki and Arthur Loring



March 2 at 8 pm (Wednesday)



The Kravis Center Pops with Michael Feinstein

Intimately Sinatra with Surprise Special Guest



Michael Feinstein and The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra are proud to perform some of Sinatra's most beloved arrangements and a few that have not been heard live for over 50 years, including Nelson Riddle's arrangements of From Here To Eternity, Three Coins In The Fountain, and swinging classics like Come Fly With Me and Nice And Easy.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $39

Sponsored by Roberta and Paul Kozloff



March 3 at 11 am (Thursday)



Kravis Film & Literary Club

Julie Gilbert on

The Man Who Would Be King

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Based on a short story by Rudyard Kipling, this adventure film follows the exploits of Peachy Carnehan (Michael Caine) and Danny Dravot (Sean Connery), English military officers stationed in India. Tired of life as soldiers, the two travel to the isolated land of Kafiristan, where they are ultimately embraced by the people and revered as rulers. After a series of misunderstandings, the natives come to believe that Dravot is a god, but he and Carnehan can't keep up their deception forever. (1975)

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets $52

Note: Admission includes water and a boxed lunch prepared by Catering by The Breakers at the Kravis Center.



March 3 at 8 pm (Thursday)



Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles" (Associated Press). Experience the world's most iconic band and come celebrate the best of Abbey Road with Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $20

Sponsored by Wilmington Trust



March 4 (Friday)



KRAVIS CENTER GALA

Steve Martin & Martin Short



You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today

Featuring Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers

Gala Chairs: Kathryn C. Vecellio, Monika E. Preston

Honorary Gala Chairs: Christine and Bob Stiller

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets are $1,250 for Gala Patrons, $650 for Young Gala Patrons (45 and younger).

Note: For information about the Kravis Center Gala, please call

561.651.4320 or visit www.kravis.org/gala.



March 4 at 7 pm (Friday)



Steve Martin & Martin Short

You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today

Featuring Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers



Two of the funniest and most influential talents of the past century come together for a night of irrepressible laughter. Their humor is often subversive and joyously self-deprecating, driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity. The performance truly soars when they lovingly roast each other. Martin and Short's chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $55

Sponsored by

Ann and Robert Fromer

Michelle and Joseph Jacobs

Henni and John Kessler

Susan and Dom Telesco



March 6 at 8 pm (Sunday)



An Evening with Itzhak Perlman, Violin

Rohan De Silva, Piano



(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 8 pm)

Program to be announced.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $39

Series sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis

Series with media support from WLRN

Concert sponsored by Ari Rifkin

March 9 at 7:30 pm (Wednesday)

Jordan Bak, Viola

Derek Hartman, Piano



A South Florida Debut

(Young Artists Classical Series)

Jordan Bak is one of only three Artist Diploma Violinists in The Juilliard School's history. He has won prizes in the 2020 Sphinx Competition. Accompanying Jordan for this special concert is award-winning pianist Derek Hartman, who has performed at numerous venues nationally and internationally.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $35

Concert support from The Raymond and Bessie Kravis Foundation

With support from Hermine J. Drezner and Harriett M. Eckstein



March 9-13 (Wednesday through Sunday)

+ Wednesday and Friday at 8 pm

+ Thursday and Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm & 7:30 pm



ANASTASIA

(Kravis On Broadway)

Inspired by the beloved film, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to the Kravis Center at last! From the Tony Award® winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $33

Sponsored by

Mr. George T. Elmore and Ms. Marti LaTour

Mr. and Mrs. George W. Weaver



March 10 at 6:30 pm & 9 pm (Thursday)



Bria Skonberg



Trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg is considered one of the most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation. She's known for her inventive arrangements of traditional jazz pieces, clever reinterpretations of contemporary classics and original compositions with genuine heart and dynamic flair.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $39



March 12-13 (Saturday and Sunday)

+ Saturday at 7:30 pm

+ Sunday at 1:30 pm



PIAF: No Regrets



Starring Christine Andreas

Music Direction Martin Silvestri

Multi-award winning singer, actress and Tony nominee Christine Andreas electrifies audiences with the sheer beauty of her voice. PIAF: No Regrets is lauded by critics as the most thrilling rendition of La Vie en Rose with only the exception of Edith Piaf herself.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $45



March 14 at 11 am (Monday)



Neil Berg's 111 Years of Broadway



(Adults at Leisure Series)

Back for a record-breaking 11th year, Neil Berg brings his company of five extraordinary Broadway stars for a brand new show to light up the stage. Broadway fans will be in heaven enjoying music from shows from every era including Dear Evan Hansen, Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Wicked, Man of La Mancha, and many more.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets: $39



March 15 at 8 pm (Tuesday)



Chris Botti



There's nothing like a Chris Botti concert. He is the complete package: a dazzling trumpeter performing everything from jazz to pop to rock, a brilliant

bandleader who lets his players shine, and a born showman whose joy at

being onstage is infectious. See him live and you'll understand why musical stars from Sting to Paul Simon to Joni Mitchell have been eager to share the stage with him.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

Sponsored by Sunny Sessa in Loving Memory of Leonardo Sessa



March 17 at 1:30 pm (Thursday)



Lecture Series:

Palm Beach: America's First Resort Destination

Lecturer: Rick Rose

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Born and raised in the Palm Beach area, Rick Rose is an active member of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, the Flagler Museum, and the Palm Beach Preservation Foundation. In his lecture, he'll give an inside look at Palm Beach's historical significance as one of the most important resort destinations in the world and as the first destination in the United States developed solely for leisure travelers. From the Gilded Age through the roaring twenties, Palm Beach drew its inspiration from the glamorous seaside resort towns of Europe to become one of the most desirable destinations in the world.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $25



March 18 at 7:30 pm (Friday)



Diana Burco

On Tour As Part of Center Stage



(PEAK)

A charismatic rising star of the explosive and multidimensional Colombian music scene, Diana Burco is a singer-songwriter and accomplished accordion player. Discover her enchanting gift in this special evening of music.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $35

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.



March 19 at 6:30 pm & 9 pm (Saturday)

Tickets start at $33

Sheléa

Natural Woman

A Night of Soul



With widespread comparison to the legendary Whitney Houston and the piano prowess of Alicia Keys, it's no surprise that artist and actress, Sheléa has garnered co-signs from Stevie Wonder, Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, David Foster, Queen Latifah, and more. Blending traditional pop, jazz, R&B, and soul, this vocal powerhouse brings a contemporary edge to classics and a classic touch to contemporary pop hits.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $39



March 21 at 11:30 am (Monday)



Lunch & Learn:

Survival Instinct: A Dancer's Story of Self-Reinvention

with Steven Caras

(A Kravis Center Cultural Society Event)

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

The Emmy Award-winning public television documentary Steven Caras: See Them Dance recounts a boy's daring journey at a time when men pursuing dance rarely escaped unscathed. Filmmaker Deborah Novak touches on this, leading to Caras' extraordinary transition from youngest male dancer in Balanchine's New York City Ballet to its ultimate image maker. In Survival Instinct, Caras boldly picks up where the documentary leaves off revealing in more intimate detail milestones, setbacks, and struggles with sexuality. Inspiring, profoundly moving, and wickedly funny - Caras' talk will feature images of some of the greatest dancers the world has known.

Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion

Tickets: $100

Note: Admission includes lunch prepared by Catering by The Breakers at the Kravis Center.

Sponsored by Susan Bloom



March 25-27 (Friday through Sunday)

+ Friday at 8 pm

+ Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm

+ Sunday at 7:30 pm



Four Children: Genocide in Their Own Words



(PEAK)

In this emotionally charged theatrical event, four budding young writers share their first-person accounts of life during the Holocaust and genocides in Armenia, Cambodia, and Sarajevo. Their voices remind us that, without vigilance, tragedies like theirs can happen anywhere, anytime.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $35

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.





March 26-27 (Saturday and Sunday)

+ Saturday at 8 pm

+ Sunday at 1:30 pm

Bill Mays In Concert

Mays At The Movies



Enjoy an evening of movie music with pianist and composer Bill Mays. In this unique performance, Mays performs songs from classic movie soundtracks including Laura and An Affair to Remember, and his original compositions featured in the movies Burn After Reading, The Fifth Estate, and soundtracks on which he played, including Julie and Julia, Fargo, Godfather 2, and more.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets start at $35



March 29 at 8 pm (Tuesday)



ABBA The Concert

A Tribute to ABBA



Take A Chance with this flashback to the ʼ70s and experience your favorite

ABBA hits including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Waterloo, and more.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $20

With support from SunSentinel



March 30 at 8 pm (Wednesday)



Warsaw Philharmonic



Andrey Boreyko, Music Director

Barry Douglas, Piano

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 8 pm)

+ Tchaikovsky / The Voyevoda Overture (symphonic ballad)

+ Penderecki / Piano Concerto "Resurrection"

+ Mussorgsky / Pictures at an Exhibition

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Series sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis

Series with media support from WLRN



March 31 at 1:30 pm (Thursday)



Lecture Series:

The Four Lives of Jackie O

Lecturer: Richard René Silvin

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Join Silvin for this exploration of the four distinctly different phases of Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis' life. From details of Jacqueline Bouvier's parents, including her youthful accomplishments as an equestrian, her life as Mrs. John F. Kennedy, her 3-year tenure as America's 35th First Lady, and followed by her widowed years. Then, the highly controversial period when Jackie married Greek shipping tycoon, Aristotle Onassis, including personal anecdotes from Silvin's interactions with "Jackie O". Finally, her years as an editor, notably for Doubleday, when she lived with her supportive companion Maurice Tempelsman.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $25



March 31 at 8 pm (Thursday)



Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age



Alan Cumming has won a Tony, hosted the Tonys and been nominated for an Emmy for doing so. He made films with Stanley Kubrick and the Spice Girls; has played God, the Devil, Hitler, Hamlet, a goat opposite Sean Connery, a Smurf, and political spinmeister Eli Gold on seven seasons of The Good Wife for which he received multiple Golden Globe, Emmy, and SAG award nominations. In this one-of-a-kind show he performs an evening of story and song celebrating and exploring his mischievous, eclectic spirit.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $25

Sponsored by Irene and Jim Karp

With support from South Florida PBS



