A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL Opens At Actors' Playhouse

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre presents a timeless tale of yuletide spirit live on stage in A Christmas Carol, the Musical starring Director of Theatre for Young Audiences Earl Maulding as Ebenezer Scrooge. A fabulous musical adaptation written especially for family audiences, this Miracle Theatre favorite promises to warm hearts as it reveals the true meaning of the holidays.

A Christmas Carol, the Musical follows Tiny Tim and the entire Cratchit family, as they join three unearthly "Spirits" in trying to convince Ebenezer Scrooge to change his "Bah-Humbug" ways. Adapted by Nina Felice and Earl Maulding, this Charles Dickens classic takes a musical turn in this festive favorite, with music and lyrics by Scott Morlock and Maulding.

A Christmas Carol, the Musical is playing now through December 22, 2019 at The Miracle Theatre. Performances will be on Saturdays at 2 p.m. Special holiday performances will be held on December 21 at 7 p.m. and December 22 at 4 p.m. An "All Kids Included" Sensory-Friendly performance will take place on December 14 at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and children and can be ordered online at www.actorsplayhouse.org or through the box office at 305.444.9293. Group rates are available for 15 people or more. Birthday parties and corporate group bookings for holiday events are welcome.

Select weekday 10 a.m. performances are available for pre-arranged field trips and can be booked through the education department at educate@actorsplayhouse.org or 305.444.9293 ext. 606. Actors' Playhouse provides detailed study guides and a talkback with the cast for all weekday student performances.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You