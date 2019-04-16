The Broadway Star Project Is Going International!

Starting at M&M Studios in Mexico City and already setting dates with renown performing arts schools in London, Rome, and Spain, The Broadway Star Project will take on tour one of its original programs to inspire young Musical Theater lovers around the globe to Dream Big and Make It Happen!

Broadway Star Jenn Gambatese (Tarzan, Hairspray, Wicked, All Shook Up, School of Rock), award-winning choreographer and dancer LaMar Baylor (The Lion King), and sought after vocal coach and Music Director Cody Dry (Harlem School of the Arts) will inspire Mexico's most talented young performers to Dream Big and make it happen.

This year, M&M Studios, one of the most prestigious acting schools in Mexico an Latin America, will host the inaugural edition of The Dream Big Challenge International.

"For over 28 years, MM Studio's faculty of experience television, theater, film, and music industry professionals lead by iconic actress Patricia Reyes Spindola have provided a comprehensive education in the performing arts through hands-on workshops and real-world experiences at their fully-equipped top-of-the-line facilities," said Ron Harris co-founder of The BSP. "We are happy to be in this together with a great school that shares our philosophy."

Mexico's musical theater scene is growing big and strong with Broadway musicals franchises and a growing number of original productions. The best roles in these productions demand fully trained, triple-threat performers, making this the perfect time for M&M Studios to develop the next generation of Broadway-level performers with the aide of the TheBroadway Star Project's and its programs.

"Whether you want to be a professional performer or just to have fun and build up your confidence levels singing, dancing and working with amazing people, The Dream Big Challenge is the first step in the journey to your dreams!" stated Coty Manriquez founder and Director of Admissions at The BSP.

Mexico has given great Broadway stars such as Carlos Rivera (The Lion King), Rodney Ingram (The Phantom of the Opera), Bianca Marroquin (Chicago), and of course Mr, Teatro, Manolo Fabregas who starred in The King and I back in 1963 and the Broadway Star Project together with M&M Studios are set to nurture the next generation of world-renowned Musical Theater Stars.

You can learn more about The Dream Big Challenge International at TheBroadwayStarProject.com, or, in Mexico at www.mmstudio.mx.





