Golden Sand Announces 50 Cent, TLC, Kelly Rowland, T-Pain, Sean Paul, Ludacris and More for Debut Experience In Mexico

Leading technology company Pollen Presents has announced their first fully owned production today. Going by the name Golden Sand, the immersive weekend of music, exploration, and relaxation will take place on the luxurious beaches of Riviera Maya on the east coast of Mexico from January 12-16, 2022 for one unforgettable weekend in the sun.

Golden Sand boasts a hip-hop / R&B lineup for the ages with legendary artists taking to the stage throughout four days and four nights of unbeatable performances, pool parties, events on the beach, jungle adventures, yoga, snorkeling, and more. This will all be set across luxury accommodations at the Barcelo Riviera Maya resort with premium food & beverages included in the experience. The unique experience will eschew crowds at large festivals for something far more intimate, perfect for those looking to enjoy their favorite music in an environment with comfort and space.

Golden Sand will be headlined by an array of hip-hop, rap, and R&B icons from various eras including New York hip-hop legend 50 Cent, the iconic group behind the hit songs "Waterfalls" and "Creep" TLC, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Nelly, Atlanta megastar and rapper Ludacris, prolific Jamaican dancehall artist Sean Paul, Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland, undeniable hitmaker and vocalist T-Pain, Brooklyn rapper and the original queen of hip-hop Lil' Kim, Bronx hip-hop artist and music industry veteran Fat Joe, hit making maestro Flo Rida, an array of DJs and hosts to keep people moving throughout the experience, and more to be announced.

Beyond the music itself, attendees can also snorkel in the tropic shores of Riviera Maya, soak up the sun at the Barcelo's eleven swimming pools, catch a wave on a FlowRider surf machine, eat their way through over a dozen restaurants across the resort, get a massage at a 10,000 square feet U-Spa Wellness and Fitness Center, pump some adrenaline through thrilling activities like ziplines, ATVs, and Go-Karts, play basketball or tennis at the Barcelo courts, or relax with meditation and dance classes in a one-of-a-kind destination setting.

Additional activities that can be booked directly through the resort include scuba diving classes, diving trips, jet ski excursions, deep-sea fishing, sunset boat parties, cenote excursions, day trips to Xcaret Park, hiking the ruins of Chichen Itza, and more. The area is also filled with delicious international cuisine, which includes Caribbean and teppanyaki grill, French bistros, buffets, traditional Mexican food, and much more.

Perched on the Caribbean coastline on Mexico's northeastern Yucatán Peninsula, Riviera Maya is a place to be envied. Known for its abundance of all-inclusive resorts and endless palm tree lined beaches, epic nightlife, and delicious cuisine, it's a short drive from Cancun International Airport and traveling distance to Tulum. Golden Sand will take place at the Barcelo Riviera Maya resort, spread across the Maya Riviera, Maya Beach, and Maya Caribe.

Golden Sand is Pollen's first fully-owned venture and a product of their ability to identify the wants and needs of their core demographic. Golden Sand will offer attendees an immersive, curated entertainment experience; allowing them to reconnect with their favorite artists in an unparalleled tropical location.

For more information about the event, including payment plans, package upgrades and FAQs, visit pollen.co to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and event news.