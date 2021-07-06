THE LARAMIE PROJECT Will Be Performed by Murfreesboro Little Theatre This Week

The Murfreesboro Little Theatre concludes its 59th season at Walnut House with The Laramie Project by Moisés Kaufman and the Members of Tectonic Theater Project. This production is presented in partnership with AcTEENg Theatre Group and directed by Jamie Leigh Stevens.

In October 1998 in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming, Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old student at the University of Wyoming, was tied to a fence post, severely beaten, robbed, tortured, and left, alone, to die.

His body battered, bloody, barely clinging to life, was discovered eighteen hours later. He was rushed to the hospital and put on life support. He died five days later. The reason for this brutal crime? Matthew Shepard was gay. The hate crime attracted vast attention worldwide, bringing sexual discrimination and violence to the forefront of public discourse.

The Tectonic Theater Project, led by their founder Moisés Kaufman, traveled to Laramie in the aftermath of the murder with the intent of creating a theatrical portrait of a town coming to grips with horrible, hate fueled violence. Over the course of a year and a half, the group interviewed over 200 subjects, some directly related to the case and some regular citizens of Laramie. Out of these interviews, journal entries, and found texts, The Laramie Project was born.

Hailed as one of the most captivating and encompassing pieces of contemporary theatre, the play shocks, challenges, and moves all who watch it as it reveals the lowest depths of hatred and greatest heights of compassion that lies within all human beings in any seemingly average community.

The Murfreesboro Little Theatre's production of The Laramie Project will be performed at Walnut House (116 N Walnut St, Murfreesboro). Performance dates are July 8, 9 & 10 at 7:00 pm & July 11 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $10 and under. For reservations and more information go to www.mltarts.com or call at 615-893-9825.

Beginning in 1962, Murfreesboro Little Theatre is the oldest continuing community theatre in the area. As a non-profit organization, Murfreesboro Little Theatre strives to provide an eclectic array of shows to entice and entertain everyone!