Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Theatre Memphis

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There are certain moments in history that become so legendary that it becomes difficult to separate what actually happened from what we wish had happened.

On December 4, 1956, one of those moments occurred right here in Memphis when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis all found themselves inside Sun Studio with Sam Phillips, the man often called the father of rock ‘n’ roll. Nobody planned for the four young musicians to gather there that night, but when they did, somebody had enough sense to turn on the recording equipment.

The result became known as the Million Dollar Quartet.

Cast of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Nearly seventy years later, Theatre Memphis brings that legendary night back to life with MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, directed by Bruce Huffman. And while this is technically a jukebox musical, let's call it what it really is: a tribute concert wrapped inside enough of a story to give these performers a reason to play some of the greatest songs associated with Memphis music.

And I'm perfectly fine with that.

Because when the performances are this good, who needs much more?

The musical takes considerable liberties with what really happened that night. The quartet actually spent much of its time singing gospel, country and blues rather than performing a packaged concert of greatest hits. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET isn't interested in documentary accuracy. Instead, it asks us to imagine what might have happened if this incredible collection of young talent had performed the songs that would ultimately make them legends.

It's not exactly what happened, but it's a hell of a lot of fun pretending it did.

And underneath all that music is Sam Phillips.

Kinon Keplinger as Sam Phillips

Kinon Keplinger plays Phillips, who serves as narrator and the center of this musical universe. The plot revolves largely around Phillips trying to hold onto the remarkable talent he discovered as major record labels begin circling the young stars he helped create. Keplinger has never been better. As he provides quick backstories about how Phillips met each rising star, he keeps things moving, finds moments of pathos and knows when to get out of the way.

Casting MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET must be an enormous challenge. You aren't simply looking for actors who can portray four of the most recognizable personalities in twentieth-century music. They have to look like them. Sing like them. Capture their personalities.

Oh, and they also have to be phenomenal musicians.

Without sheet music.

Bruce Huffman somehow finds them.

Russell Lindeman as Elvis Presley

Russell Lindeman takes on the nearly impossible assignment of playing Elvis Presley, and he pulls it off! He has the boyish good looks, gyrating hips and just enough of the sound to make you believe you’re in the presence of greatness. His rendition of “Hound Dog” is seismic!

Aaron Bloodworth as Johnny Cash

Aaron Bloodworth brings Johnny Cash to life with a deep bass voice that gives hits like “Folsom Prison Blues” and “I Walk the Line” the gravitas they deserve. Although his characterization of Cash may not be as convincing as some of the others, his splendid singing voice more than makes up for it.

Dylan Wheeler as Carl Perkins

Dylan Wheeler's performance as Carl Perkins gets better and better as the show goes on. He makes strong acting choices and provides impressive vocals, but man, can he tear into a guitar! There’s no way this man has a “regular” day job. He’s a true musician!

Nathan McHenry as Jerry Lee Lewis

As good as the rest of the cast is, Nathan McHenry, who also serves as music director, elevates it all to the stratosphere! As wild man Jerry Lee Lewis, McHenry brings the quirkiness, charisma and showmanship of a man who knows how to entertain. His command of the piano, with both his hands and feet, is astounding. He absolutely electrifies the building.

Chasity Alliston as Dyanne

Chasity Alliston plays Elvis' girlfriend Dyanne and gets several opportunities to shine in the spotlight with impressive renditions of “Fever" and "I Hear You Knockin'." She brings welcome feminine energy into a room overflowing with young male egos.

But two musicians who aren't members of the famous quartet deserve just as much attention.

Jim Madden on Upright Bass

Michael Townsend II on Drums

Jim Madden on bass keeps things thumping, while Michael Townsend II on drums is darn near perfection!

What makes this production so exciting is that nobody is pretending. There is no orchestra backstage doing the heavy lifting and no sheet music in front of them.

They're just playing.

And they're masterful.

It doesn't take long before you stop thinking about actors portraying famous artists and allow yourself to be transported back to that little Memphis studio a few weeks before Christmas in 1956.

The Theatre Memphis audience certainly did.

People frequently began cheering within the first few notes of a familiar song, then cheered even louder when it ended.

The evening moves quickly because Huffman understands what audiences have come to see. We want the personalities and enough history and conflict to understand these men and their relationships with Phillips.

But mostly?

We want the music.

And this cast delivers it.

Which leads me to a question I honestly found myself asking as I walked out of Theatre Memphis:

Why isn't MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET playing somewhere in Memphis every weekend?

Seriously.

People travel from all over the world to Memphis because of this music. They tour Sun Studio. They visit Graceland. They walk Beale Street. They come here because something happened in this city that changed American music.

So put this production at Graceland. Put it in Midtown. Put it near Sun Studio. I don't particularly care where.

Just put it somewhere and keep it playing.

Because other cities can produce MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET.

But Memphis can claim it.

This is our story.

Nearly seventy years later, Theatre Memphis isn't simply recreating a famous night at Sun Studio.

It's reminding us of who we are.

Memphis is a complicated city, but every once in a while something comes along that reminds us of what this city gave the world. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is one hell of a reminder.

Goodness gracious, great balls of fun!

Photos by Carla McDonald

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