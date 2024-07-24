Review: MAMMA MIA at Orpheum Memphis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mamma Mia... here we go again! The hit musical has returned to Memphis and is a fantastic ending of the 2023-2024 season. It's a smash hit but what makes it so popular? It might be the iconic tunes, featuring the music of pop sensations ABBA, or the themes of female empowerment, or the bright and fun costumes, or toe-tapping choreography. All of these elements make it one fun night of theatre for the whole family! The first few notes of the opening song are as recognizable as the joyful bride in the show poster (whose name, fun fact, is Emma, a French model photographed by Jean-Paul Nacivet... look up the "mystery bride" on Playbill, it's a fun story!)

If you don't know the story of Mamma Mia, it opens with Sophie Sheridan, a young girl who is getting married and dreams of her father walking her down the aisle. The only problem is, she doesn't know who her father is. Upon discovering her mother's diary, she discovers that there are three possible father-figures and she decides to invite all three of them to the wedding, hoping to finally find the man of her dreams. The events that follow lead the audience on a wild ride as Donna, Sophie's mother, reunites with her lovers from the past and on top of planning a wedding that is occuring the next day, has to face the feelings she has tried to squash over the years. A film adaptation premiered in July 2008, featuring an all-star cast with Meryl Streep as Donna, Amanda Seyfried as Sophie, and Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgard as the three possible fathers.

Christine Sherril, who portrays Donna Sheridan, does a phenomenal job bringing a sense of fierce independence combined with a yearning for companionship and the longing for her lost love. She does a great job blending in with other voices but has no problem standing out, such as in "The Winner Takes It All". Her best friends, Tanya and Rosie, (the other two members of the dynamic group The Dynamos) are portrayed by Jalynn Steele and Carly Sakolove. Both ladies are hilarious and have no issues with stealing the stage at various times. Tanya's classic song "Does Your Mother Know" has everyone wanting to get out of their seats and dance and Jalynn absolutely owns the stage from start to end. I was fortunate enough to see Jalynn in the run of the Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson musical, both touring and Broadway, and her portrayal of Charon, the Greek ferryman of the Underworld, was one of the best things I have ever seen! It was such a pleasure seeing her rock the stage once again.

Carly Sakolove invokes tears (of laughter) with her comedic timing but she made jaws drop once she starts belting "Take a Chance On Me". Her voice blends beautifully during the "Dynamo" songs when she has fun with Donna and Tanya, and some of those are fan favorites, including "Dancing Queen", "Super Trouper", and... (stay until the end for some surprise numbers!)

The three father figures- Sam, Bill, and Harry- played by Victor Wallace, Jim Newman, and Rob Marnell are vastly different but all bring something fun and beautiful to the story. Harry "Headbanger" discovers the guitar he gifted Donna and the audience is treated to the lovely tune "Thank You For the Music". Newman brings an Indiana Jones feel to his portrayal of author Bill Austin, and we discover that Sam (Wallace) is not just a pretty face during SOS, when he belts out his feelings alongside Donna.

Other shout outs go to Grant Reynolds (Sky) and Alisa Melendez (Sophie) who play the happy couple with a certain naivety yet there is a fierce trust that is (temporarily) broken with Sophie's secret about her fathers. Their rendition of "Lay All Your Love On Me" is a fun combination of their dulcet tones and amusing choreography (with the ensemble). Sophie has some great moments both with her mother (I always start to cry at "Slipping Through My Fingers", and last night was no different) and with her fathers ("Thank You For the Music" and "The Name of the Game" are some fan favorites) and Melendez captured Sophie's youthfulness and her tenacity that she is typically portrayed with on stage.

This is one of those shows that would be lost without an ensemble and huge shout-outs to each member of this ensemble, who are essential in the group numbers such as "Voulez-Vous", "Gimme Gimme Gimme" and of course, the title song, "Mamma Mia". Award-winning choreographer Anthony Van Laast gave us movements that were both absurd and fun, making the whole production fun to watch.

Since it's the music of ABBA, it's only right to showcase costumes from the 1970's. Lucy Gaiger, who worked on costumes, brought out the stilletos for the Dynamos return during "Super Trouper" and again in the final number, combining with bright colors that will turn heads.

All in all, Mamma Mia is a great night of theatre for the entire family and you are sure to enjoy your journey through this jukebox musical. Don't let tickets slip through your fingers... you will certainly be singing "thank you for the music" when you come down to the Orpheum to see Mamma Mia on stage through July 28th!

