Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Orpheum Memphis

Let me start off by saying, never have I left the theatre feeling so confused. That, apparently, is to be expected from "Girl from the North Country", the latest Orpheum Memphis feature. My companion turned to me and said, "do you understanding anything that just happened?" And as we walked to our cars, the women in front of us were going back and forth about how very lost they were and how "it felt like being in Anatevka all night" (A Fiddler on the Roof reference)

But I also realized that Girl from the North Country leaves much to interpretation. It is not your typical jukebox musical... I would even call it a "play with music" rather than a musical. Set to some iconic tunes from Bob Dylan, this Depression-era play with music may be lacking in a plotline but certainly does not lack in talent. Still, I felt like most of the time, these talented actors wandered the stage with some meaningless blocking and pretty songs. The most impressive factor of the show was that my jaw dropped whenever one of them would open their mouths and belt out some powerful notes. One thing I really enjoyed was that most of the actors played some sort of instrument while on stage. The cast could be seen singing sultry notes into a standing microphone, or joining together as somewhat of a gospel choir. Most of the songs are slow-moving ballads, with only a few upbeat songs to perk up the audience. The overall feel of the show, though, is dark and thought-provoking.

Girl from the North Country is set in Duluth, Minnesota in 1934, when the Great Depression was crushing America. At the center of the show is Nick Laine, who runs a run-down guesthouse that is about to be seized by the bank. He lives there with his wife Elizabeth (who has taken ill and shows signs of dementia), his son Gene (a would-be writer if not for his love for the bottle), and his adopted black daughter Marianne (who is also pregnant and there is a deep mystery surrounding the pregnancy) . Along with the Laine family, there are various boarders including Mrs. Neilsen, a widow who is waiting to come into her late husband's money (and whom Nick is having a not-so-secret affair with), the Burkes- Mr. Burke who has lost his business, his wife Laura, and their adult son Elias (who is developmentally challenged) . Other characters include the widowed- shoe maker, Mr. Perry (who Nick is trying to force Marianne into a marriage with), Doctor Walker, Elizabeth's physician who also serves as Narrator of the show, and two new comers, a bible salesman Reverend Marlowe and a boxer who was recently freed from prison, Joe Scott. The strange thing to me (at least in my opinion) is that none of the characters have any redeeming qualities. They are not paricularly likeable and the stakes are not very high. Again, the plot was slow and confusing and the characters' actions were as much as a mystery as the random stage blocking was.

I repeat, this show does not lack in talent. Jennifer Blood (Elizabeth), Sharae Moultrie (Marianne), Matt Manuel (Joe), Aidan Wharton (Elias), Jill Van Velzer (Mrs. Burke), and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen) were particular favorites of mine. Jennifer Blood portrays Elizabeth with a touch of dementia, at times behaving with child-like tendancies and others, it is like she is seeing straight into the souls of the other characters. During "Like a Rolling Stone", it is like Elizabeth explodes into song and expresses what she cannot during the course of the play. Another striking moment is when Elias arrives all in white and sings the most upbeat song of the show, "Duquesne Whistle". Which is a complete opposite of the feel of the previous and the following scenes and songs.

I think the interesting thing about this production is that it is a conversation starter. I have spoken to several people about it and have gotten completely different theories and opinions. I saw many children in the audience and wondered what their thoughts are. One thing is for sure, this is definitely a change from the other productions on the Orpheum stage.

If nothing else, go see Girl from the North Country for the sheer talent of the cast. Powerful voices are what saves this show and there is no shortage of these on the stage! Get your tickets today and catch it before it leaves on October 14th.

