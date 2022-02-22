Orpheum Theatre Memphis Announces 2022-2023 Lineup

The 2022-2023 season was just announced for the Orpheum Theatre and it is an incredible line up!

"It has been two full years since we have been able to offer an entirely new season of touring Broadway productions," said Brett Batterson, Orpheum President & CEO. "This season features stories of empowerment, resilience, and humanity and will be sure to make you laugh, dance, and cry. I cannot wait to share these stories with the Mid-South."

Season ticket packages include six shows and two optional shows that can be added to any package. Current season ticket holders can renew now, and new season tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 29 at 10am.

The 2022-2023 subscription series begins with Lincoln Center Theater's new production of Lerner & Loewe's classic MY FAIR LADY in July. Academy AwardÂ® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaption of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize winning masterwork - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD arrives in August as the most successful American play in Broadway history. Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL hits the Orpheum stage in October.

2023 kicks off with TINA-THE Tina Turner MUSICAL written by Memphian and Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Katori Hall about the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. Following in March, AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Closing out the season is a two-week engagement of Disney's FROZEN - featuring the songs you know and love from the original OscarÂ®-winning film, plus an expanded score with new numbers by the film's songwriters.

Season options include the return of TonyÂ® and GRAMMYÂ® winning DEAR EVAN HANSEN and the 25th anniversary tour of CHICAGO.'