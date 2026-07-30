THE MUSIC MAN to Open Theatre Memphis 106th Season

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The Music Man by Meredith Willson will high step onto the Theatre Memphis Lohrey Theatre stage August 14 - September 6, 2026.

A fast-talking, charismatic con man, Harold Hill, struts into River City and gets more than he bargained for from librarian Marian as he seeks to control his fate with the unaware community's support. Featuring showstoppers like 'Seventy-Six Trombones' and 'Till There Was You,'.

Directors and choreographers Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley bring their talents back to Theatre Memphis having previously directed many musicals and for the last four years the Theatre Memphis annual production of A Christmas Carol. Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch says that their teamwork is central to the success of their productions. 'When you have a team, a partnership, that works together so seamlessly, the end product is always superior. As we always say, artistic excellence is what we strive for in every production. Jordan and Travis bring that to every show. We wanted The Music Man to be a true celebration to open our 106th season. So I say, 'Strike up the band for the ultimate feel-good musical as a perfect tribute to America's 250th birthday as well.''

One way Nichols and Bradley wanted to expand the reach of the show into the community was to include local high school marching bands in some way. Music Director Jeff Brewer gladly reached out to teachers and secured White Station High School, Overton High School, Soulsville/Stax Academy, and Christian Brothers High School to participate in what will be a rousing finale.

THE MUSIC MAN IN THE LOHREY THEATRE

Book, Music and Lyrics by Meredith Willson

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd. Memphis, TN 38117

August 14 - September 6, 2026

Directors and Choreographers Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley; Music Director Jeffery Brewer

Presenting Sponsor Kelman-Lazarov Wealth Management

Sponsored by Whitehead Law, PLLC and John & Anne Robilio

Media Sponsors: WKNO 91.1fm and Memphis Flyer

Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for Seniors and Military and $15 for students

Box Office: 901.682.8323 / www.theatrememphis.org/tickets

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community. Theatre Memphis receives funding from ArtsMemphis and the Tennessee Arts Commission.

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