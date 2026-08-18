Video: Ogunquit Playhouse's THE PRODUCERS Rehearse 'You Never Say Good Luck On Opening Night'
Cast members break down the theater tradition of avoiding the phrase 'good luck' before curtain.
Ogunquit Playhouse has posted a new rehearsal room video featuring cast members of THE PRODUCERS rehearsing "You Never Say Good Luck On Opening Night." The clip showcases John Scherer (Roger), John Rapson (Franz), and Nathan Lee Graham (Carmen), along with Jason Kravits (Max), as They Walk Dan DeLuca (Leo) rehearsing before performances begin.
THE PRODUCERS features a book by Thomas Meehan and Mel Brooks, with music and lyrics by Brooks.
Ogunquit Playhouse's staging marks the show's 25th anniversary and reunites members of the original Broadway cast and creative team, according to the theater. The production is directed and choreographed by James Gray, with performances set to run August 27 through September 26.
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