 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Ogunquit Playhouse's THE PRODUCERS Rehearse 'You Never Say Good Luck On Opening Night'

Cast members break down the theater tradition of avoiding the phrase 'good luck' before curtain.

By:



Ogunquit Playhouse has posted a new rehearsal room video featuring cast members of THE PRODUCERS rehearsing "You Never Say Good Luck On Opening Night." The clip showcases John Scherer (Roger), John Rapson (Franz), and Nathan Lee Graham (Carmen), along with Jason Kravits (Max), as They Walk Dan DeLuca (Leo) rehearsing before performances begin.

THE PRODUCERS features a book by Thomas Meehan and Mel Brooks, with music and lyrics by Brooks.

Ogunquit Playhouse's staging marks the show's 25th anniversary and reunites members of the original Broadway cast and creative team, according to the theater. The production is directed and choreographed by James Gray, with performances set to run August 27 through September 26.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Ogunquit Playhouse
Upcoming Shows
City of Angels
City of Angels
7/23 - 8/22/2026
The Producers
The Producers
8/27 - 9/26/2026
Recent Articles
Video: Tony Yazbeck & Lili Thomas Sing 'The Tennis Song' from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse
Video: Tony Yazbeck & Lili Thomas Sing 'The Tennis Song' from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse
8/13/2026
Video: 'The Buddy System' from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse
Video: 'The Buddy System' from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse
8/11/2026
Need more Maine Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Maine SHOWS

Come From Away in Maine Come From Away
Maine State Music Theatre (8/05-8/22)
Æther and Unearthed in Maine Æther and Unearthed
Westbrook Performing Arts Center (9/19-9/19) PHOTOS
Unabashedly in Maine Unabashedly
Waterville Opera House (8/28-9/06)
Million Dollar Quartet in Maine Million Dollar Quartet
The Public Theatre (8/26-9/13)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Patricia Quinn in Maine The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Patricia Quinn
Waterville Opera House (10/24-10/24)
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me! in Maine Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Monmouth Savoy Theatre (3/05-3/05)
Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO: A 60-Minute Family Musical in Maine Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO: A 60-Minute Family Musical
Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine (6/27-8/23)
The Producers in Maine The Producers
OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE (8/27-9/26)
Stroll Haunted Yarmouth 2026 in Maine Stroll Haunted Yarmouth 2026
Royal River Community Players (10/14-10/25)
Heart of Duckness by A.J. Ditty in Maine Heart of Duckness by A.J. Ditty
Portland Stage Studio Theater (8/20-9/04) PHOTOS
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets