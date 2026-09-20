SCHOOL OF ROCK At Monmouth Community Players Announces Casting
Performances will take place November 5-15th.
The Monmouth Community Players, alongside Marquis Season Sponsors Great Falls Federal Credit Union and Levey, Wagley, Putman, and Eccher Attorneys at Law and Season Sponsors Winthrop Area Federal Credit Union and Readfield Insurance Agency, has announced the cast of their upcoming production of SCHOOL OF ROCK: THE MUSICAL.
This show is based on the Paramount movie by Mike White, with book by Julian Fellowes, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The show, under the direction of Josie French~Sidelinger, will run November 5-15, 2026 at historic Cumston Hall in Monmouth. Other production staff include: Hann Paulsen as Assistant Director; Jackie McDonald as Producer; Gina Hesse as Choreographer; Gabby Vallee as Music Director; Tracie MacLeod as Stage Manager; Keith Mercik as Sound Designer; Danny Gay as Lighting Designer; Kayla James as Props Mistress; and Ashley Violette as Costumer.
Based on the hit film, this hilarious musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.
The cast of “School of Rock” include: Tim MacLeod, Lucy MacLeod, Christian James, Kayla James, Neil James, Ken Mansur, Kyle Mansur and Josh Oakes of Auburn; Evie True, Harper Bilodeau and Annabella Lambert of Lewiston; Amy Griswold, Lydia Griswold , Beau Beckwith , Gloria Ranslow, Makayla Violette, Steve Barter and Ginger Smith of Winthrop; Abby Violette, Gaby Lazure, Grace Mills and Arabella Davin of Monmouth; Danny Gay and Birdie Gay of North Monmouth; MaKenzie McCann and Harper Toye of Leeds; Abby Bosshart, Gwen Bosshart, Calla Juengst and Neeva Berube of Manchester; Chris Condon and Katie Condon of Gardiner; Maddox Grondin of Litchfield; Kate Bingaman of W. Gardiner; Kensington Blankhorn of Sabattus; Phoebe Armillotti of Augusta; Shana Page of Clinton; Heather Masters of Bowdoin; Jane Mitchell of Greene; Hayden Thomas of Durham; Jeff Carlson of Readfield; Jud Cease of Ellsworth; Josh Adams of Gray; and Jackie Senft of Hallowell.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students and seniors. For groups of 10 or more, please contact the box office for group ticket pricing. Showtimes are 7:30 pm on November 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th, and 2pm on November 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th. On November 14th, the production of the show will additionally provide ASL interpretation of the performance. For more information, or to reserve tickets for this show, please visit www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org, email our box office at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com or call 207-370-9566.
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