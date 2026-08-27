Video: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET First Look Released Ahead of The Public Theatre Run

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Maine State Music Theatre unveiled a first look video ahead of the opening of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, giving audiences a preview of the rock and roll musical before its run begins in Lewiston. The video, produced by Henry Riley Productions, arrives as the show prepares to open in a limited engagement.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET imagines a legendary jam session with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, weaving together the rock and roll hits associated with the four performers into a single, electric evening.

The production marks a special co-production between Maine State Music Theatre and The Public Theatre, with performances scheduled to run from August 26 through September 13 at The Public Theatre. Tickets are available through msmt.org or thepublictheatre.org, according to the video's description, which describes the collaboration as officially hitting the stage in Lewiston for a limited run.

The clip follows a busy summer season for Maine State Music Theatre, which has also been staging COME FROM AWAY on its main stage. The Million Dollar Quartet preview promises what the video's description calls 'a whole lot of rock 'n' roll' as first previews get underway.

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