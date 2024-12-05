The 4th Annual MCP Shorts Play Festival Set For January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Monmouth Community Players will present the 4th Annual MCP Shorts Play Festival, happening at the start of the new year, January 3-5, at Cumston Hall in Monmouth, ME. This short play festival had its origins during 2020, where MCP solicited scripts from local playwrights and presented staged readings via zoom recordings. Since then the festival has evolved to include live performances of the shows. The past 2 years have been performed in found spaces.

This year the festival grows as we bring it to the stage for the first time, where shows will get full production value. The best part of this festival is that we get to honor the creativity of many of Maine’s hard working playwrights. We pride ourselves on seeking out new work from our talented Maine playwrights.

The festival this year will include 11 scripts, to be rehearsed in December and performed in January. The festival features six local directors, and will be performed by local actors. This event is a celebration of all the local talent that we have in our area and around our state. The 11 plays that have been selected to be produced include Just Ice by Jon Bolduc and People Watching by Josie French, both of Lewiston, Here We Grow Again by Greg Simpson of Minot, Scrabble by Jeff Stewart of Southport, Making an Impression by Roger Powers of West Bath, Nine Miles to Maryville by Joe Swenson of Portland, Down With It by Melanie Wolfe of Blue Hill, Change of Date by Jonathan Hamann and My 2 Cents by Danny Gay, both of Monmouth, Pinkie and Sheila by Randy Hunt of Westbrook, and The Proposal by Greg Tulonen of Auburn.

