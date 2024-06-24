Spotlight: FUNNY GIRL at MSMT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In the Ziegfeld Follies, Hollywood films, and on the radio, Fanny Brice was one of the most celebrated entertainers of her time. She defied the odds with humor, talent, and chutzpah and became a comedic trailblazer long before Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett.

Follow Fanny’s journey from awkward chorus girl to “the greatest star” in Maine State Music Theatre’s production of this iconic musical. Fanny’s rise to super-stardom and her turbulent romance with gambler Nick Arnstein are explored through Bob Merrill and Jule Styne’s unforgettable score, which includes “People,” “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” “The Music That Makes Me Dance,” and “You Are Woman, I Am Man.”

Comments