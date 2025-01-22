Spotlight: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Public Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Public Theatre starts the New Year with one of the most powerful and unique experiences you may ever have in a theatre, the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway hit Every Brilliant Thing playing Jan 24 – Feb 2.

Every Brilliant Thing is a funny, moving and unforgettable story told with the help of the audience. If you have ever written a “gratitude list” or lost sight of the things that make life worth living, this humorous and heartbreaking interactive play is for you.

When a woman goes into the hospital because she finds it “hard to be happy”, her 7-year-old daughter starts writing her a list of all the brilliant things in life worth living for. No. 1: “Ice cream”, No. 25: “Wearing a cape”, No. 317: “The even numbered Star Trek films”. This play addresses how a young child was influenced by the mental health challenges of her mother and the uplifting healing path she discovers from the power of her own list to unravel the mystery and mastery of her happiness as an adult.

The Public Theatre has never done a play like this before. We have reconfigured our theatre to create a greater sense of intimacy with the performer, (including seating 24 people on the stage at the special price of only $20). Our actress will travel both on stage and into the auditorium enabling everyone to help her to tell the story.

Even the shyest audience member will find themselves delighted by the non-threatening interactive way the play works its magic on the people who see it. This little gem of a play somehow achieves what great theatre strives to do– it connects us. We become a community spontaneously working together to help the actress to share her story. In fact, the unique structure of this play reveals its powerful message - that we are never alone and help is always available when we need it.

"Exactly what am I getting myself into?” you might ask. Before the show begins, the actress will mingle with people throughout the entire audience giving out slips of paper numbered with “brilliant things” to be read aloud when she calls out their corresponding number. A few audience members may be asked to interact with her within the context of the story with guidance from the actress. We might even ask to borrow your sock.

To learn more about Every Brilliant Thing visit us online at ThePublicTheatre.org

