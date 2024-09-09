Some Theatre Company To Present LIZZIE THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The critically acclaimed rock musical, Lizzie, is set to electrify audiences in time for Halloween!

This bold and unapologetic retelling of the infamous Lizzie Borden story promises a theatrical experience like no other.

Lizzie the Musical has captivated audiences worldwide with its fierce energy and powerful performances. Described as “a gothic rock ritual with a riotgirl attitude,” the musical features a blistering rock score that channels the raw power of bands like Bikini Kill, The Runaways, and Heart1.

In 1892, in a small New England town, Lizzie Borden was accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother with an axe. The trial and subsequent acquittal of Lizzie Borden became one of the most sensationalized events in American history. Lizzie the Musical delves into the psyche of Lizzie and the events leading up to that fateful day, exploring themes of rage, betrayal, and the quest for freedom.

Lizzie features a powerhouse cast of six women. With innovative staging and electrifying performances, this musical will be a bloody good time, literally and figuratively.

Mature content - adult language and situations.

October 3 - 12th

Tickets Available at www.stcmaine.org

Some Theatre Company

Inside the Bangor Mall

