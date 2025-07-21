Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at The Theater at Monmouth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lovers go wild again in Illyria as Shakespeare’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night gets a spirited repertory run at Maine’s own Theater at Monmouth.

On a sunny, summer afternoon, a sizable audience turned out for the Zane Alcorn directed 90-minute-with-no-intermission production that works hard to entertain without unduly short-changing those seeking to hear some legendary words from the Bard.

The play concerns the shipwrecked Viola who makes it to shore while believing her twin brother Sebastian did not survive the disaster. She disguises herself as Cesario, a man, to enter the service of the wealthy Orsino who is romantically pursuing the uninterested Olivia. Both Orsino and Olivia find themselves confusedly attracted to Cesario, who, at the risk of betraying her disguise as a man, fancies Orsino.

Gender and class expectations and conflicts lead to comedically fraught situations, especially when the sharp wit of the jester Feste and the actions of a handful of goofy courtiers and occasionally malicious servants are added to the fast-paced mix. Physical comedy, bawdy humor, and high-level insight abound, for which the audience, though seated, must nonetheless remain on their intellectual toes.

Amber McNew takes the lead role of Viola/Cesario while Monmouth favorite A. J. Baldwin portrays the aristocratic Olivia. Both command the stage in some of the more lyrical moments of dialogue. Personal conflicts arise between who they must appear to be and who they are, as they emit “thriftless sighs.”

Sandy Clancy adds a warm smile to impish glee as Feste, who provides insight as well as a meta-theatrical veneer to many scenes. Clancy’s instrumental and vocal contributions are fun, if all-too-brief. Maine stage veteran James Noel Hoban is a riot as Olivia’s hard drinking uncle Toby Belch, a sort of old school swinger who partners with his bumbling pal Andrew Aguecheek, played by Lucas Prizant. Anthony Michael Martinez gives his noble Orsino the requisite lovestruck demeanor. Kelly Letourneau and Jazmin Wilkins fill out the cast as the officious Malvolio and feisty Maria, respectively.

Director Alcorn and a veteran design staff have set the action in the 1960s, evoking those times through a pop/rock soundtrack and wardrobe reminiscent of that era. Deeper levels of interpretation suggested by the director may stretch the seams of this abbreviated production. But Shakespeare can surprise you.

Twelfth Night, reviewed on July 19, continues through August 24.

website: theateratmonmouth.org

Photo from Left to Right: A.J. Baldwin* as Olivia, Amber McNew* as Viola

*Appearing through an Agreement between Theater at Monmouth and Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Photo credit to Kat Moraros Photography.

Reader Reviews

