Portland Symphony Orchestra will perform Magic of Christmas this holiday seaosn. Performances will run December 13-22.
The beloved holiday classic soars to dazzling heights as Cirque de la Symphonie joins the Portland Symphony Orchestra for Magic of Christmas.
Experience breathtaking performances by aerialists and acrobats, complemented by exceptional musical performances from your Portland Symphony Orchestra, the Magic of Christmas Chorus, and the PSO Children’s Chorus. Featuring a delightful combination of nostalgic traditions, unexpected surprises, and an array of holiday favorites, this Maine tradition promises to be a memorable celebration of joy, wonder, and the spirit of the season.
John Williams
Three Holiday Songs from Home Alone
I. Somewhere in My Memory
III. Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas
DAVID ARKENSTONE
“Snowdance”
Featuring Cirque de la Symphonie
TRADITIONAL arr. PAUL HALLEY
“The First Nowell”
GIOACHINO ROSSINI arr. Ottorino Respighi
La boutique fantasque
4. Danse cosaque
Featuring Cirque de la Symphonie
JOHN DEBNEY arr. VICTOR PESAVENTO
Suite from Elf
John Williams
“Flight to Neverland” from Hook
Featuring Cirque de la Symphonie
GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL
“Hallelujah Chorus” from Messiah
CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR arr. KEVIN OWEN
“Toccata” from Symphony No. 5
DELVYN CASE
Rocket Sleigh
Featuring Cirque de la Symphonie
PIOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY
“Waltz of the Flowers” from The Nutcracker
Featuring Cirque de la Symphonie
Jule Styne arr. MARK HAYES
“Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!”
Leroy Anderson
“Sleigh Ride”
TRADITIONAL arr. JOHN FINNEGAN
Christmas Sing-a-long
