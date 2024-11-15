Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Portland Symphony Orchestra will perform Magic of Christmas this holiday seaosn. Performances will run December 13-22.

The beloved holiday classic soars to dazzling heights as Cirque de la Symphonie joins the Portland Symphony Orchestra for Magic of Christmas.

Experience breathtaking performances by aerialists and acrobats, complemented by exceptional musical performances from your Portland Symphony Orchestra, the Magic of Christmas Chorus, and the PSO Children’s Chorus. Featuring a delightful combination of nostalgic traditions, unexpected surprises, and an array of holiday favorites, this Maine tradition promises to be a memorable celebration of joy, wonder, and the spirit of the season.

PROGRAM

John Williams

Three Holiday Songs from Home Alone

I. Somewhere in My Memory

III. Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas

DAVID ARKENSTONE

“Snowdance”

Featuring Cirque de la Symphonie

TRADITIONAL arr. PAUL HALLEY

“The First Nowell”

GIOACHINO ROSSINI arr. Ottorino Respighi

La boutique fantasque

4. Danse cosaque

Featuring Cirque de la Symphonie

JOHN DEBNEY arr. VICTOR PESAVENTO

Suite from Elf

John Williams

“Flight to Neverland” from Hook

Featuring Cirque de la Symphonie

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL

“Hallelujah Chorus” from Messiah

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR arr. KEVIN OWEN

“Toccata” from Symphony No. 5

DELVYN CASE

Rocket Sleigh

Featuring Cirque de la Symphonie

PIOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY

“Waltz of the Flowers” from The Nutcracker

Featuring Cirque de la Symphonie

Jule Styne arr. MARK HAYES

“Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!”

Leroy Anderson

“Sleigh Ride”

TRADITIONAL arr. JOHN FINNEGAN

Christmas Sing-a-long

