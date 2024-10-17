Portland Symphony Orchestra Welcomes Voctave With THE CORNER OF BROADWAY & MAIN STREET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This November, The Portland Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will present two Pops! concerts, Saturday, November 2 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 3 at 2:30 pm at Portland's Merrill Auditorium.

The PSO welcomes special guests Voctave with their show "The Corner of Broadway & Main Street" as part of the PSO 100th anniversary season. The concert pairs Voctave's vocal arrangements with orchestral music to create a fun, and unique, experience. Voctave is an 11-member a cappella group from the Central Florida area with roots in musical theater, contemporary Christian music, barbershop, pop and choral music. The group has performed with Grammy, Dove and American Music Award winners and has ranked in the top 25 on Billboard Magazine's charts. Voctave has received more than 150 million views on their videos. The Pops! concerts will be conducted by PSO Music Director Eckart Preu.

PSO 100th season sponsors include IDEXX, CBS13/FOX23, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, Top of the Old Port Parking, and Dirigo Management Company. For more information, visit portlandsymphony.org.

About the Portland Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1924, the Portland Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is one of the largest performing arts organizations in Maine and is widely regarded as one of the top symphony orchestras of its size in the country. Made up of more than 80 professional musicians, the PSO is renowned for its critically acclaimed performances and broad community engagement. The Symphony's mission is to serve its community by enriching lives through music. More information can be found at www.portlandsymphony.org.

Comments