Portland Symphony Orchesta Will Perform LA BOHEME Next Year

Portland Symphony Orchesta will perform La bohème next year! The performance will take place on January 26, 2025.

One of opera’s most beloved classics, Puccini’s La bohème explores the triumphs and tragedies of love in the lives of a group of bohemian friends. This classic tale of tragic romance is an immersive and poignant journey for both seasoned opera enthusiasts and those new to the art form.

In this semi-staged production, Opera Maine joins the Portland Symphony Orchestra in bringing Puccini’s lush melodies and emotionally charged arias to life.

