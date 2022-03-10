PortFringe Presents: POP-UP PIRATES OF PENZANCE

The PortFringe Festival announces its 7th annual fundraising event with two showings on Friday and Saturday, April 1-2 at Geno's Rock Club in Portland. This light hearted and entertaining event takes Maine performance artists and assigns them each one section of a classic work to be combined at the last minute. The result is a creative, hilarious and oftentimes debaucherous rendition of some familiar classics. This year, artists will create short filmed scenes that will premiere for the first time in front of a live Geno's audience. Join us Friday evening for special live surprises or Saturday evening for a screening and artist Q&A.

For 2022, Portfringe is venturing into foreign seas by choosing it's very first operetta: Pirates of Penzance. This Gilbert & Sullivan classic is a frothy and absurd musical comedy sure to delight. Don't know this operetta? No problem, this show is just as enjoyable if you haven't seen it. According to festival co-director James Patefield, "Pirates of Penzance was built on satirizing the musical hits (and politics) of its time. It effectively captures the Fringe ethos, and we are excited to see PortFringe artists reimagine it in a contemporary context." "We've never done a musical!" adds festival co-director Stacey Koloski.

Pop-up Pirates of Penzance is a fundraising event supporting Portfringe - Maine's Fringe Festival - a multi-day performance art showcase celebrating creative expression, artistic activism, cultural connections, and community building. The 10th PortFringe Festival will take place in Portland's East Bayside neighborhood from June 13-18, 2022.

Can't make the live event? Don't worry, the Q&A will be livestreamed on our instagram and the films will be available for streaming starting April 1st at PortFringe.com.

April 1-2, 2022, Doors open at 7:00 p.m. to engage with our silent auction. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $15 per person, with the option to add money to support PortFringe.

Friday, April 1: a raucous shadowcast event, with some surprise live performance elements

Saturday, April 2: a more traditional film showing, with an audience Q&A with artist/filmmakers to follow.

Participating Artists:

Chimera Theatre Collective (Portland, ME)

Bad Dog Productions (Portland, ME)

Allen Adams (Bangor, ME)

Frostheave! (Augusta, ME)

Brynn Lewallen with members of Polyphonic Theatre Ensemble (Portland, ME)

Always Happens! Productions (Portland, ME)

Generation Z (Portland, ME)

Walks into a Bard (Portland, ME)

Amanda Eaton & Co. (Portland, ME)

Tandem Theatre Collective (Portland, ME)