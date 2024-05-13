MY WITCH: The Margaret Hamilton Stories Comes to The New Boothbay Summer Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boothbay Summer Theater has announced its second season of offerings will include the one-woman show "MY WITCH: The Margaret Hamilton Stories" performing June 27 through 30 at Boothbay Harbor's Carousel Music Theater during the region's Windjammer Days festival.

This 90-minute play about America's greatest character actress, starring New York's Jean Tafler, invites the audience for a mysterious yet homey visit with Margaret at her home on Cape Island in Southport, Maine, as she tells fascinating tales of her life and career, including plenty of behind-the-scenes truths about "that movie" where she played the Wicked Witch of the West. For those who love Maine, The Wizard of Oz, the theater and everything Hollywood, this show is a valentine to them all. Audience members will delight to discover how a gentle kindergarten teacher from Cleveland became the most iconic WITCH of all time, managing to scare the living daylights out of every last American child.

Written by New York playwright and actor John Ahlin, "MY WITCH" has previously been seen in two venues in Maine. In 2021 it opened the new Freeport performing space, Meetinghouse Arts, and in 2023 it performed at The Public Theater in Lewiston, both productions presented by Snowlion Repertory Company after early developmental work in Snowlion Rep's PLAYLAB. The play has also been seen in venues throughout New York State.

Performances are at Carousel Music Theater, 196 Townsend Avenue in Boothbay Harbor, only a few miles from where the events of the play take place. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at BoothbaySummerTheater.com or by calling (207) 315-6612. For more information, visit BoothbaySummerTheater.com or SnowlionRep.org.

The show is directed by Al D'Andrea. The production stage manager is Andrew Shepard. Jean Tafler, member AEA, portrays Margaret Hamilton.

