Open Farm Day Fall Fest to Return to Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse

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The Open Farm Day Fall Fest returns to Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse on Sunday, October 11 from 10AM to 3PM, bringing together local artisans and community organizations for a day of celebration on the farm's property. This day-long event features a variety of family-friendly activities, including a live music festival, children's play areas, local food vendors, and a community and craft fair showcasing over 30 local artists and non-profits.

Local musicians and performers will take the stage throughout the day at Fall Fest! Friend Andrea will kick things off from 10–11 AM with acoustic indie-folk music, storytelling, and interactive fun for children, families, and the wider community. From 11 AM–12 PM, Lindsay and her Puppet Pals will bring high-energy puppetry, comedic animation, and silly voices to the Craft Fair Stage. Over on the Porch, the Melvin Gradiz Band will perform from 11:30 AM–1 PM, blending blues, funk, R&B, and pop-rock into a soulful, groove-driven sound. Then, Bitter Pill Will Close out the day from 1–3 PM with their dark, funny, and theatrical take on Americana, blending bluegrass, blues, and backwoods cabaret.

A range of interactive children's activities will be available throughout the day, offering something for all ages. Play areas will include bouncy houses and fairy trails, along with hands-on craft stations and face painting. Families can also enjoy farmyard tours running all day, providing an up-close look at the property's animals, including heritage-breed pigs, sheep, goats, and American bison.

Food vendors will be located throughout the farm, giving guests plenty of delicious options to enjoy during Fall Fest! Crescent City Kitchen will bring the bold flavors of Cajun, Creole, and Caribbean cuisine, while Young Nonna will be serving fresh pasta and other Southern Italian, from-scratch bites. And don't miss Hackmatack Farm's own bison hot dogs, a unique local treat that's always worth trying. Local beer from Corner Point brewery will be served in the farm beer garden, and home made baked desserts, elegantly prepared and served by Gayle Guptill of Azul Chocolates will round out the food experience.

For more information, tickets, and to reserve spots for the farm events coming up, please visit https://www.hackmatackfarm.com/ or contact Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse at (207) 698-1807.

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