Ogunquit Playhouse's DAVINCI CODE & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ray Dumont - RENT - The Portland Players

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kristyn Pope - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Susan Desmarais Fortier - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jane Alois Stein - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

SWEET CHARITY - City Theater Biddeford

Best Dance Production (Professional)

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Ray Dumont - RENT - The Portland Players

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Whitney Brown - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Norman Hutchins Jr. - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Leigh Toney - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House

Best Ensemble (Professional)

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ashley McBreairty - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Richard Latta - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Caron - RENT - The Portland Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Sabrina Gallego - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

RENT - The Portland Players

Best Musical (Professional)

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

DAVINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Evelyn LaCroix - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lincoln County Community Theater

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Max Clayton - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

CarlaRose Dubois - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Michael Urie - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players

Best Play (Professional)

DAVINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Norman Hutchins Jr. - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andy Walmsley - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sam Rinaldi - RENT - The Portland Players

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Shannon Slaton - TITANIC - Maine State Music Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jak Peters - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Taylor Aronson - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Daniel Rennie - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Charles Shaughnessy - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

JURASSIC JO'S DINOS - Jurassic Jo's Dinos

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Portland Players

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Ogunquit Playhouse