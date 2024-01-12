Ogunquit Playhouse's DAVINCI CODE & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Maine!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Ray Dumont - RENT - The Portland Players
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Kristyn Pope - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Susan Desmarais Fortier - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jane Alois Stein - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine
Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
SWEET CHARITY - City Theater Biddeford
Best Dance Production (Professional)
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Ray Dumont - RENT - The Portland Players
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Whitney Brown - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Norman Hutchins Jr. - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Leigh Toney - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House
Best Ensemble (Professional)
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Ashley McBreairty - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Richard Latta - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Rebecca Caron - RENT - The Portland Players
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Sabrina Gallego - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
RENT - The Portland Players
Best Musical (Professional)
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
DAVINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Evelyn LaCroix - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lincoln County Community Theater
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Max Clayton - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
CarlaRose Dubois - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Michael Urie - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Play (Non-Professional)
THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players
Best Play (Professional)
DAVINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Norman Hutchins Jr. - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Andy Walmsley - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Sam Rinaldi - RENT - The Portland Players
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Shannon Slaton - TITANIC - Maine State Music Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jak Peters - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Taylor Aronson - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Daniel Rennie - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Charles Shaughnessy - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
JURASSIC JO'S DINOS - Jurassic Jo's Dinos
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
The Portland Players
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Ogunquit Playhouse
Videos
|My Story is Gluskabe
Penobscot Theatre Company (2/29-3/17)
|Little Shop of Horrors
Penobscot Theatre Company (6/13-7/14)
|Enemy of the People Revival
Picking The Best Dispensary (3/18-5/22)
|Bright Star School Edition
Unconventional Side Hustle (1/20-2/01)
|And Then There Were None
L/A Community Little Theatre (1/19-1/28)PHOTOS
|One Man, Two Guvnors
Good Theater (1/17-2/11)
|Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play
Penobscot Theatre Company (4/18-5/05)
|KNUFFLE BUNNY: A Cautionary Musical
The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine (1/26-2/25)
|Industry in Europe
Company Online (1/25-2/11)
|You Can’t Take It With You
Emery Arts Center (1/12-1/21)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You