Spotlight: HEAD OVER HEELS! at Waterville Opera House

Opening Next Week at the Waterville Opera House: Head Over Heels!
A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction—only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts.
This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band the Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth,” and “Mad About You.”
ASL interpreted performance on Sunday, April 28 at 2pm. Seats marked "L" (orchestra right) have an excellent sightline to the interpreter(s).
|Fiddler on the Roof
The Grand (4/05-4/21)
|THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Waterville Opera House (11/22-12/01)
|Miss Holmes Returns
Waterville Opera House (8/30-9/08)
|Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific
Maine State Music Theatre (6/05-6/22)PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
Royal River Community Players (5/17-5/26)
|Head Over Heels
Waterville Opera House (4/26-5/05)
|Opera Maine: Aida
Merrill Auditorium (7/25-7/28)
|Alice in Wonderland
L/A Community Little Theatre (6/14-6/23)
|And Then There Were None
City Theater (5/10-5/26)
|Lunenburg
The Public Theatre (5/03-5/12)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Videos