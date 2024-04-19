Spotlight: HEAD OVER HEELS! at Waterville Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction—only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts.

This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band the Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth,” and “Mad About You.”

ASL interpreted performance on Sunday, April 28 at 2pm. Seats marked "L" (orchestra right) have an excellent sightline to the interpreter(s).