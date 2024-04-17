Portland Stage to Present ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART 1- MILLENIUM APPROACHES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Portland Stage Company and Dramatic Repertory Company will present ANGELS IN AMERICA PT 1: Millennium Approaches.

This incredible play has been called playwright Tony Kushner's magnum opus. It is a sweeping story of New York in the 1980's in the beginning of the AIDS crisis. It is honest, searing, a "Gay Fantasia on National Themes," and a Pulitzer winner.

This production is presented another long-standing Portland organization, Dramatic Repertory Company. The cast, directors, and artists are all local to Maine. Co-directed by Peter Brown and Keith Powell Beyland.

Louis abandons his lover. Prior becomes a prophet. Harper visits Antarctica. Joe questions his Mormon faith. Belize offers kindness and care to an unlikely patient. Six New Yorkers' lives intertwine at the height of the AIDS crisis. Confronting politics, spirituality, and sexuality with sharp humor and a sage observational eye, this great American epic shows us how community and connection can be forged in even the darkest of times.

The stories are thoughtful, complex, and masterfully presented with impeccable dialogue and incredible emotional depth. The portrayal of politics and social issues of the 1980's are incredibly relevant in 2024. The story encompasses themes of community, mental health, as well as political affiliation, race, ethnicity, sexuality, and religion.

Cast & Artists

Prior Robbie Harrison

Louis Nate Stephenson

Belize Ashanti Dwight Williams

Joseph Joseph Bearor

Harper Michela Micalizio

Hannah Denise Poirer

Roy Paul Haley

The Angel Casey Turner

Co-Director Peter Brown

Co-Director Keith Powell Beyland

Scenic Designer Anita Stewart**

Costume Designer Emily White**

Lighting Designer Seif Salatto-Cristobal

Sound Designer Seth Asa Sengel

Stage Manager Meg Lydon*

*Member AEA

**Member United Scenic Artists

More Information

Performance Dates: May 1-26, 2024

Run Time: approximately 3.5 hours including intermissions

Box Office Hours: Tuesday through Saturday • Noon to 5 pm and 2 hours before performance time

Box Office Phone: 207.774.0465

Box Office Email: boxoffice@portlandstage.org

Tickets Online: available now

In-Person: $20-$53. Discounts for seniors 65+ and students.

PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN TICKETS AVAILABLE: Find rules and restrictions on the website.

RUSH35 Tickets: $20 at the door for registered participants ages 35 and under.

About Portland Stage:

Season 50

Portland Stage offers Mainstage performances, New Works, and Education programs. The 2023-24 Mainstage season includes seven Mainstage productions, staged readings of its commissions, and Studio Series productions. PS promotes and celebrates the creation of new plays with an environment that supports the region's playwrights, builds bridges between its theater and national writers, and develops awareness of theater with three exciting initiatives: the Clauder Competition, the Little Festival of the Unexpected, and From Away, a festival in collaboration with the International Writing Program (IWP) at the University of Iowa. This year, Portland Stage also celebrates its 14th season of the Susie Konkel Theater for Kids and the 100,000 student experiences it has provided in the last decade through its education programs. Subscriptions to Portland Stage are available, and subscribers gain insider access, significant savings, and flexibility. PS is committed to accessibility and is currently completing a renovation to meet this commitment as well as offering ticketing options and expanded community engagement. Visit portlandstage.org to learn more.