Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse Reveals Upcoming Summer Lineup

Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse will present a diverse lineup of summer events for 2024, including theater, live music, and Open Farm Days at Hackmatack Bison farm. This season promises something for everyone, from theater enthusiasts to families looking for sunny outdoor activities.

Hackmatack Playhouse will continue its tradition of providing high-quality summer stock theater. This year’s lineup includes: Into the Woods, opening on July 5th, which is an enchanting musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine that weaves together classic fairy tales with darkly humorous and imaginative twists. Proof, starting July 25th, is a Tony Award-winning play that explores themes of genius and madness as Catherine, the daughter of a brilliant mathematician, struggles to prove her own talent. Opening August 15th is Little Women, the heartwarming musical story of the March sisters based on Louisa May Alcott's classic novel, which celebrates the enduring bonds of family and love.

In addition to theater, Hackmatack Playhouse offers a robust series of concerts and events. Their weekly backyard party, Sundays At The Farm, starts on June 30th and features up-and-coming bands from Maine and Seacoast NH in a laid-back porch concert setting. From 1pm to 4pm Hackmatack’s farm store will be open, bison hot dogs and burgers will be grilling, and folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and soak up the sunny afternoons tunes. The weekly concert series runs until mid-October, with each week featuring different genres from jazz to swing, to folk, to ska, all sure to get people grooving.

On their mainstage, The Live At Hackmatack! Concert Series brings diverse musicians to the barn stage. Notable musicians such as folk/Americana singer Tim O’Brien and his band on August 18th, Celtic band Jordan TW Trio on September 7th, and the funky sounds of Harsh on September 28th will fill the rustic space.

Lastly, Hackmatack is rounding out their summer events by hosting traditional New England contra dances. Held monthly on the first Sunday of each month, these dances are a fun way to connect with other community members while promoting traditional folk dances and music.

While the plays run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm with select matinees at 2pm, the farm at Hackmatack is open every week from Wednesday to Sunday. Visitors can explore, meet heritage breed animals (including bison and mangalitsa pigs), and visit the farm store to purchase grass-fed American bison meat, heritage-breed pork, and other local products.

“We are delighted to offer a diverse lineup of events that celebrate the arts and our local Maine agricultural heritage,” said Aram Guptill, who, alongside his brother Conor Guptill, serves as executive director of Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse. “We look forward to welcoming all to enjoy a memorable summer with us.”

Tickets for all events are available now on the Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse website or at the box office. For more information, please visit www.hackmatack.org or call (207) 698-1807.

