GREY HOUSE to Make Maine Debut at Some Theatre Company

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Some Theatre Company is bringing something darker to the stage this October with Levi Holloway's acclaimed psychological horror play Grey House, running October 8–18 in Bangor. This is a Maine Premier!

After a brutal car accident during a snowstorm, Max and Henry seek shelter in an isolated cabin in the woods. Inside, they find a group of young girls who seem strangely unsurprised by their arrival. What begins as refuge quickly becomes something far more unsettling as the night stretches on and the house begins revealing secrets neither visitor is prepared to confront.

Grey House made its Broadway debut in 2023 and earned attention for its unusual blend of psychological horror, dark humor, mystery and theatrical spectacle. Rather than relying on traditional horror conventions, the play slowly pulls audiences into a world where childhood games, songs and seemingly ordinary moments become increasingly difficult to explain.

“Grey House is the kind of show where the audience is constantly trying to figure out what they're seeing,” said Elaine Bard of Some Theatre Company. “The less you know when you walk in, the better. We want people leaving the theatre arguing about what happened, what everything meant, and what they missed.”

The production continues Some Theatre Company's tradition of bringing bold and less frequently produced contemporary theatre to Greater Bangor audiences.

Due to mature themes, disturbing imagery and horror elements, Grey House is recommended for mature audiences only.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 16 Hrs 22 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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