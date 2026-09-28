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GREY HOUSE to Make Maine Debut at Some Theatre Company

The psychological horror play by Levi Holloway marks its Maine premiere with Some Theatre Company in Bangor.

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GREY HOUSE to Make Maine Debut at Some Theatre Company

Some Theatre Company is bringing something darker to the stage this October with Levi Holloway's acclaimed psychological horror play Grey House, running October 8–18 in Bangor. This is a Maine Premier!

After a brutal car accident during a snowstorm, Max and Henry seek shelter in an isolated cabin in the woods. Inside, they find a group of young girls who seem strangely unsurprised by their arrival. What begins as refuge quickly becomes something far more unsettling as the night stretches on and the house begins revealing secrets neither visitor is prepared to confront.

Grey House made its Broadway debut in 2023 and earned attention for its unusual blend of psychological horror, dark humor, mystery and theatrical spectacle. Rather than relying on traditional horror conventions, the play slowly pulls audiences into a world where childhood games, songs and seemingly ordinary moments become increasingly difficult to explain.

“Grey House is the kind of show where the audience is constantly trying to figure out what they're seeing,” said Elaine Bard of Some Theatre Company. “The less you know when you walk in, the better. We want people leaving the theatre arguing about what happened, what everything meant, and what they missed.”

The production continues Some Theatre Company's tradition of bringing bold and less frequently produced contemporary theatre to Greater Bangor audiences.

Due to mature themes, disturbing imagery and horror elements, Grey House is recommended for mature audiences only.

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Grey House
10/9 - 10/19/2026
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