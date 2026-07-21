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DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Make Maine Debut With Some Theatre Company

The Pasek and Paul musical will be staged at Some Theatre Company's intimate Bangor venue.

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DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Make Maine Debut With Some Theatre Company

Some Theatre Company will present the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, August 13–16, 2026.

Dear Evan Hansen follows a socially anxious teenager who becomes caught in a lie that rapidly grows beyond his control. As he is drawn deeper into a grieving family's life, Evan must confront the harm caused by his choices—and the difficult truth that good intentions do not erase their consequences.

Featuring a contemporary score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, including “Waving Through a Window,” “For Forever,” “You Will Be Found,” and “Words Fail,” Dear Evan Hansen explores loneliness, grief, accountability, family, and the profound human need to feel seen.

Some Theatre Company's intimate production places audiences close to the story, creating an immediate and emotionally immersive theatrical experience.

Dear Evan Hansen runs August 13–16, 2026. Seating is limited, and advance reservations are strongly encouraged.

The production contains mature themes, including discussions of mental health and suicide. Audience discretion is advised.

Tickets and additional information are available at www.stcmaine.org.

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