DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Make Maine Debut With Some Theatre Company
The Pasek and Paul musical will be staged at Some Theatre Company's intimate Bangor venue.
Some Theatre Company will present the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, August 13–16, 2026.
Dear Evan Hansen follows a socially anxious teenager who becomes caught in a lie that rapidly grows beyond his control. As he is drawn deeper into a grieving family's life, Evan must confront the harm caused by his choices—and the difficult truth that good intentions do not erase their consequences.
Featuring a contemporary score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, including “Waving Through a Window,” “For Forever,” “You Will Be Found,” and “Words Fail,” Dear Evan Hansen explores loneliness, grief, accountability, family, and the profound human need to feel seen.
Some Theatre Company's intimate production places audiences close to the story, creating an immediate and emotionally immersive theatrical experience.
Dear Evan Hansen runs August 13–16, 2026. Seating is limited, and advance reservations are strongly encouraged.
The production contains mature themes, including discussions of mental health and suicide. Audience discretion is advised.
Tickets and additional information are available at www.stcmaine.org.
|
Come From Away
Maine State Music Theatre (8/05-8/22)
|
Disney's Frozen
Maine State Music Theatre (7/15-8/01)
|
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Thompson's Point (9/13-9/13)
|
City of Angels
OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE (7/23-8/22)
|
The Producers
OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE (8/27-9/26)
|
Runaway Princess by Mary Goggin
The Playhouse At Waterville Station (8/07-8/09)
|
Small Town- A World Premiere John Mellencamp Musical
OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE (10/01-11/01)
|
Captain Jack & The Strangers: A Tribute to Billy Joel
Maine State Music Theatre (7/26-7/27)
|
The Wizard of Oz!
Community Little Theatre Corp (8/07-8/16)
|
Parker McCollum at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater (9/03-9/03)