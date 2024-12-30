Edward Albee’s A DELICATE BALANCE to Open at Mad Horse Theatre in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mad Horse Theatre will present the award-winning classic of American theater, Edward Albee’s A Delicate Balance, directed by Christopher Price, January 16 through February 9, 2025.

The uneasy existence of upper-middle-class suburbanites Agnes and Tobias and their permanent house guest, Agnes's witty and alcoholic sister Claire, is disrupted by the sudden appearance of lifelong family friends Harry and Edna, who ask to stay with them to escape an unnamed terror. They are soon followed by Agnes and Tobias's bitter 36-year-old daughter Julia, who returns home following the collapse of her fourth marriage. These guests bring doubt, recrimination and ultimately solace, upsetting the "delicate balance" of Agnes and Tobias's household.

It is an exciting year of Albee plays for the Portland area with Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? produced by Portland Stage in May, 2025.

The cast includes company members: Janice Gardner, Mark Rubin, and Marie Stewart Harmon. Guest artists include emeritus members: Christine Louise Marshall, Lisa Muller and James McGee Herrera. The Production Team includes company members: Christopher Price (Director), Savannah Irish (Production Manager), Jennifer Halm-Perazone (Stage Manager), Anna Halloran (Costume Designer), Stacey Koloski (Prop Designer), and Nick Schroder (Dramaturge). Guest artists include: Steve Lupin (Set Designer/Builder), Peter Bloom (Assistant Set Builder), Louise Ambler (Lighting Designer), Ryan McGowan (Sound Designer), and Noir Oliver (Assistant Stage Manager).

In speaking about the play, director Christopher Price says:

“For me, A Delicate Balance is, like so much of Albee's work, about self preservation; how do we all, to some extent, grapple with those deep seated fears inherent in our existence? How do we protect ourselves in navigating life's realities; love, loyalty, loss, loneliness and, ultimately, death. He called the play a "social comedy" and so it is. Amidst the pathos there's great comedy, insight and wit.”

Edward Albee (1928-2016) wrote over 18 plays including: The Zoo Story (1958), The American Dream (1960), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1961-62, Tony Award), Tiny Alice (1964), A Delicate Balance (1966, Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award), Seascape (1974, Pulitzer Prize), Three Tall Women (1991, Pulitzer Prize), and The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? (2000, 2002, Tony Award). He was a member of the Dramatists Guild Council and President of The Edward F. Albee Foundation. Mr. Albee was awarded the Gold Medal in Drama from the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters in 1980, and in 1996 received the Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts. In 2005 he was awarded the special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The shows run Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 the first weekend, with three Sunday performances, two at 2:00 (1/26 and 2/9) and one at 5:00 (2/2) and one Wednesday 7:30 performance the last week of the run. Join Mad Horse for a First Friday gala party with the cast, creative team, and company members Friday 1/17 following the performance.

PAY WHAT YOU DECIDE: The entire season of Mad Horse productions are Pay-What-You-Decide (PWYD). That means every production, every performance, every person pays what you decide. Here's how it works: Make a no-cost reservation. Come see the show. Make a payment as you leave the theater!

