City Theater in Biddeford to End 23-24 Season With OKLAHOMA!

City Theater in Biddeford will be ending its 23-24 season with one of the most iconic musicals of all time, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Pulitzer Prize-winning OKLAHOMA! This groundbreaking musical is a lively, tuneful musical full of cowboys, farmers, romance, and fearless optimism. It features the musical classics "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'," "The Surrey with the Fringe On Top," "I Cain't Say No," "People Will Say We're in Love" and of course the triumphant "Oklahoma!"

Instead of a traditional orchestra, City Theater's production will feature two grand pianos. Rodgers and Hammerstein wrote two piano versions for all their musicals. Music director Patrick Martin with Sara Sturdivant Sanborn will play the score to this classic musical. It is an exciting new twist on classic!

This is a show about rivalries - farmers and ranchers are fighting over fences and land rights. But in the middle of that controversy are the two romantic rivalries that make this show sing. One is between a bright and confident cowboy named Curly (Joel Crowley) and a hired hand named Jud (David Van Duyne) both in love with the strong-willed farm-girl Laurey (Colleen Katana). The second involves Ado Annie (Kristen Gilhooly), the girl who "cain't say no", Will Parker (Jeff McNally), a funny and talented cowboy, and Ali Hakim (Joe Lambert), a traveling peddler -- a trio that will provide plenty of laughs.

Nancy Durgin plays the feisty and good-humored Aunt Eller, the matriarch of the town. Briana Lacy plays Gertie, the girl with the unique laugh who has her eye on Curly. The talented, large energetic ensemble includes many City Theater regulars and lots of newcomers. Keep your eyes out for the five youngsters in the cast!

City Theater's production team includes Linda Sturdivant (Director), Carrow MacLean (Scenic Designer), Eli MacLean (Master Carpenter), Jessica Libby (Scenic Painter), Darnell Stuart (Costume Designer), Peter Salsbury (Prop Master), Florence Cooley (Lighting Designer), Matthew Eaton (Soundboard Operator) and Greg Brackett (Stage Manager).

A huge round of applause to the season underwriters: Builder's Supply Company & Pizza By Alex, and our season sponsors: Carefree Creative, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, and Stoner & Co. OKLAHOMA! show sponsors are: Saco and Biddeford Savings, The Run Of The Mill, and The Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel Chamber of Commerce.

OKLAHOMA! runs July 19th -August 4th, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. There is no performance on Sunday, July 21st. Tickets are $25 & $30 (all fees included) and are available at www.citytheater.org/buy-tickets or 207-282-0849

Sensory warning: Gunshots

