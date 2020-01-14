Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Best Actor in a Musical (Equity)
Steven Lane - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Jason Richards - MAMMA MIA - The Palace Theater
Best Actor in a Play (Equity)
Nate Burger - A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)
Will Karls - HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company
Best Actress in a Musical (Equity)
Laura Cable - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Kelsey Odorizzi (Belle) - BEAUTY ABD THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre
Best Actress in a Play (Equity)
Elyse Edelman - LIFE SUCKS - Forward Theater Company
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)
Elya Bottiger - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - The Palace Theatre
Best Choreography (Non - Union)
Josh Hayes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theatre
Best Collegiate Production
EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - University Theatre; UW-Madison
Best Costume Design
Robin Buerger - ELF THE MUSICAL - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE
Best Director a Play (Non-Equity)
Francisco C. Torres - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company
Best Director of a Musical (Equity)
ED FLESCH - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Equity)
Michael Bruno - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theater
Best Director of a Play (Equity)
Keira Fromm - A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre
Best Musical (Equity)
MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE
Best Musical (Non-Equity)
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - The Palace Theatre
Best Play (Equity)
August Wilson'S FENCES - American Players Theatre
Best Play (Non-Equity)
THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company
Best Scenic Design
RICK RASMUSSEN - ELF - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE
Theater of the Year (Non-Equity)
Madison Shakespeare Company
Theatre of the Year (Equity)
American Players Theatre
