Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (Equity)

Steven Lane - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Equity)

Jason Richards - MAMMA MIA - The Palace Theater

Best Actor in a Play (Equity)

Nate Burger - A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)

Will Karls - HENRY THE FOURTH PART TWO - Madison Shakespeare Company

Best Actress in a Musical (Equity)

Laura Cable - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Equity)

Kelsey Odorizzi (Belle) - BEAUTY ABD THE BEAST - Middleton Players Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (Equity)

Elyse Edelman - LIFE SUCKS - Forward Theater Company

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)

Elya Bottiger - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - The Palace Theatre

Best Choreography (Non - Union)

Josh Hayes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theatre

Best Collegiate Production

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - University Theatre; UW-Madison

Best Costume Design

Robin Buerger - ELF THE MUSICAL - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE

Best Director a Play (Non-Equity)

Francisco C. Torres - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company

Best Director of a Musical (Equity)

ED FLESCH - MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Equity)

Michael Bruno - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Palace Theater

Best Director of a Play (Equity)

Keira Fromm - A DOLL'S HOUSE - American Players Theatre

Best Musical (Equity)

MY FAIR LADY - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE

Best Musical (Non-Equity)

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - The Palace Theatre

Best Play (Equity)

August Wilson'S FENCES - American Players Theatre

Best Play (Non-Equity)

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Madison Shakespeare Company

Best Scenic Design

RICK RASMUSSEN - ELF - THE FIRESIDE DINNER THEATRE

Theater of the Year (Non-Equity)

Madison Shakespeare Company

Theatre of the Year (Equity)

American Players Theatre

