Review: Madison Gets A CLUE at The Overture

Clue is based off of the 1985 black comedy film of the same name, based on the Hasbro game also of the same name. Reimagined by Sandy Rustin, with the help of Hunter Foster and Eric Prince, Clue provided roughly an hour and twenty-five minutes of continuous entertainment. It was a joy to watch.
The show opens on an ominous note in “Body Manor”. One of the most fanatic sets I have seen in a touring show. Between hidden rooms, displayed on what can only be described as giant lazy Susans, secret compartments and amazing backdrops, this was a truly impressive set. It afforded the audience the opportunity to witness the action both on and off stage. The set was truly a work of engineering genius. Yet even that paled to the abilities of the cast.
Wadsworth, the Buttler, grabbed the audience in the opening scene and refused to let go through the entirety of the show, commanding attention and leading us through the tale. The actor portraying him, (Jeff Skowron), not only did a fabulous job leading the show, but was easily able to give up the stage for his fellow thespians, never once stealing focus. His amazing recap of the entire show was a thing of legend!
The Maid, Yvette (Elisabeth Yancey) added much to her scenes, all with an authentic French accent. The Cook (Mariah Burks), mute in the movie, surprised us with not only having lines, but delivering them powerfully.
Each of the characters brought their own unique quirks to the stage. Colonel Mustard (David Hess) a man of great brawn and little brain was a delight to watch. The Seductive Mrs. White (Donna English) was captivating as she scanned the rest of the cast for possible husband number six. The ever so slightly neurotic Mrs. Peacock (Jennifer Allen) appeared to be a small ball of kinetic energy the entire time she was on stage. Lecherous Professor Plum (Evan Zes) played the aging academic to a tee. Miss Scarlet (Christina Anthony) had zero qualms about who she was or what she did, and wanted everyone to know it, bold and brash, she took up space on the stage in a great way. Finally, Mr. Green,(John Charter) effete and oh so limber, stole the show and audiences hearts.
We knew we were in for a treat with this character, when he collapsed into a seated position upon hearing the command “Sit!”, as he was introduced, and he did not fail the audience. Between his physical humor and his grasp of the character, the audience loved him.
Rounding out this perfect cast, Mr. Body (Alex Syiek) and The Cop (Jamil A.C. Mangan) both played their roles perfectly.
One of the best moments in both the movie and the show, was the singing telegram, (I won’t ruin the moment for those unfamiliar) and while I am not sure who played her, she should get accolades for being in one of the shortest and funniest scenes in the show. I could hear laughter from all over the Overture for this scene and it was worth the price of admission just to witness such a thing of beauty.
Go see this show, it’s entertaining and well done as the joyful audience proved standing for minutes applauding the cast, thankful for an amazing night of entertainment.
