Photos: First Look at THE RIVALS at American Players Theatre

American Players Theatre began its 43rd season this past Saturday, June 11, with a preview performance of Richard Brinsley Sheridan's The Rivals, directed by Aaron Posner. There will be a second preview performance Thursday, June 16, 2022, before the production's opening night on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 8:00 pm.

A delightfully duplicitous 18th Century comedy, The Rivals features an all-star APT cast including Core Company actors Tracy Michelle Arnold, Kelsey Brennan, Tim Gittings, David Daniel, Brian Mani, James Ridge, Marcus Truschinski, Collen Madden and Sarah Day. Returning favorites, Phoebe González, Josh Krause and Ronald Román-Meléndez, and Acting Apprentices Matthew Benenson Cruz and Isabelle Bushue complete the ensemble.

Artistic Director Brenda DeVita said, "There are only so many truly great Restoration Comedies, and we figured that, after keeping The Rivals on ice for more than 30 years, it was time for it to make a comeback at APT. It's kind of crazy how fitting this play is to these times. The characters are so absurd and ridiculous - like Lydia Languish and Mrs. Malaprop and Jack Absolute, whose primary characteristics are right out there in their names - and yet these archetypes are very much still walking around in our society. APT's acting company is uniquely equipped to take on these characters, and this hilariously complex storyline, and make it both easily accessible, and absolutely delightful to watch. They do this better than anyone, and after the past couple of years, we deserve to laugh a little. We've earned it."

The Rivals will play now through September 17th. For more information on tickets, please visit the APT website at www.americanplayers.org, or call the APT box office at (608) 588-2361.