Photos: First Look at AN IMPROBABLE FICTION at American Players Theatre

The first performance of American Players Theatre's production of James DeVita's world premiere of An Improbable Fiction will take the Hill Stage tomorrow, May 27. See photos from the production below.

The world-premiere staging of James DeVita's new play, told largely in Shakespeare's own words. It's plague time, and Shakespeare's characters are out of sorts (and out of work). Several of our favorites reunite at The Boar's Head Inn to celebrate life, and ruminate on the state of the world. Featuring Tracy Michelle Arnold, Sarah Day, Chiké Johnson, Brian Mani, Melisa Pereyra and Ronald Román-Meléndez.

The company's productions of The Mountaintop and An Improbable Fiction are the first in-person performances since APT was forced to cancel the 2020 season, and they are thrilled to be welcoming audiences back to the theater.

Tickets are currently on sale.