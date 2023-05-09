LOVERS IN JUNE Launches Wisconsin's Packed Summer Shakespeare Season

Madison Shakespeare Company gas announced details of its fourth annual summer programming at Tyranena Brewing Company in nearby Lake Mills, Wisconsin. Shakespeare's Lovers In June will be performed on Saturday June 3 and Sunday June 4 in the original Tyranena Beer Garden location at 1025 Owen St. Performances begin at 2 PM.

"Tyranena welcomed us at a very difficult time for theater and live performance generally, and it's been a pleasure to return to Lake Mills year after year with something new," said Jason Compton, Producer for Madison Shakespeare Company. "Designing Lovers In June just for our hosts at Tyranena felt like a natural next step in our relationship."

Shakespeare's Lovers In June is the unofficial kickoff to the busy and popular outdoor Shakespeare season in south-central Wisconsin. A reimagined presentation of MSC's A Valentine's Affair celebration of romance and passion for outdoor spaces, this limited engagement brings wily courtship, young love, and secret passions to the Tyranena stage. This year's edition includes eight scenes collected from Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew, Hamlet, Othello, and Henry the Sixth (Parts Two and Three). This year's edition also includes selections from Doctor Faustus by Christopher Marlowe and Women Beware Women by Thomas Middleton.

Every performance of bite-sized tales of love, heartbreak, jealousy, and passion is rounded out by a truly unique flourish: "Sonnets From a Hat." In this improvisational break, cast members are challenged to perform a randomly selected love poem, directed by suggestions from the audience.

Shakespearean lovers on display include Lucentio and Bianca, Hamlet and Ophelia, Queen Margaret and Suffolk, and Petruchio and Katharina. Lovers In June is directed by Annie Jay and features the on-stage talents of Paige Abbatacola, Heather Klinke, Madeleine O'Keefe, Ben Seidensticker, Henry Zavos, Matt Reines, Laura Kochanowski, and Compton.

"We're happy to welcome Madison Shakespeare Company back for an exclusive production this season," said Stacey Schraufnagel, Front Operations Manager at Tyranena. "And you won't find a better place this summer to enjoy a pint and watch Petruchio take on Kate the Shrew!"

Madison Shakespeare Company has produced engaging and accessible classic theater in south-central Wisconsin since 2012. Shakespeare's Lovers In June is the company's fourth annual outdoor traveling production, bringing classic love stories to audiences outside the company's Dane County home.