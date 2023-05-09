LOVERS IN JUNE Launches Wisconsin's Packed Summer Shakespeare Season

Shakespeare's Lovers In June will be performed on Saturday June 3 and Sunday June 4.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

THE LION KING Returns To Madison at Overture Center in May Photo 1 THE LION KING Returns To Madison at Overture Center in May
JUNO-Winning Composer Vivian Fung's PRAYER Graces Spring And Summer Concert Programs Inter Photo 2 JUNO-Winning Composer Vivian Fung's PRAYER Graces Spring And Summer Concert Programs Internationally
Featured Artists Speak About The Inspiration and Ideas Behind Their Artwork at Overture Photo 3 Featured Artists Speak About The Inspiration and Ideas Behind Their Artwork at Overture
Study Confirms Overture Center's Significant Impact On The Local Economy Photo 4 Study Confirms Overture Center's Significant Impact On The Local Economy

Study Confirms Overture Center's Significant Impact On The Local Economy

Madison Shakespeare Company gas announced details of its fourth annual summer programming at Tyranena Brewing Company in nearby Lake Mills, Wisconsin. Shakespeare's Lovers In June will be performed on Saturday June 3 and Sunday June 4 in the original Tyranena Beer Garden location at 1025 Owen St. Performances begin at 2 PM.

"Tyranena welcomed us at a very difficult time for theater and live performance generally, and it's been a pleasure to return to Lake Mills year after year with something new," said Jason Compton, Producer for Madison Shakespeare Company. "Designing Lovers In June just for our hosts at Tyranena felt like a natural next step in our relationship."

Shakespeare's Lovers In June is the unofficial kickoff to the busy and popular outdoor Shakespeare season in south-central Wisconsin. A reimagined presentation of MSC's A Valentine's Affair celebration of romance and passion for outdoor spaces, this limited engagement brings wily courtship, young love, and secret passions to the Tyranena stage. This year's edition includes eight scenes collected from Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew, Hamlet, Othello, and Henry the Sixth (Parts Two and Three). This year's edition also includes selections from Doctor Faustus by Christopher Marlowe and Women Beware Women by Thomas Middleton.

Every performance of bite-sized tales of love, heartbreak, jealousy, and passion is rounded out by a truly unique flourish: "Sonnets From a Hat." In this improvisational break, cast members are challenged to perform a randomly selected love poem, directed by suggestions from the audience.

Shakespearean lovers on display include Lucentio and Bianca, Hamlet and Ophelia, Queen Margaret and Suffolk, and Petruchio and Katharina. Lovers In June is directed by Annie Jay and features the on-stage talents of Paige Abbatacola, Heather Klinke, Madeleine O'Keefe, Ben Seidensticker, Henry Zavos, Matt Reines, Laura Kochanowski, and Compton.

"We're happy to welcome Madison Shakespeare Company back for an exclusive production this season," said Stacey Schraufnagel, Front Operations Manager at Tyranena. "And you won't find a better place this summer to enjoy a pint and watch Petruchio take on Kate the Shrew!"

Madison Shakespeare Company has produced engaging and accessible classic theater in south-central Wisconsin since 2012. Shakespeare's Lovers In June is the company's fourth annual outdoor traveling production, bringing classic love stories to audiences outside the company's Dane County home.



RELATED STORIES - Madison

Pile of Cats Theatre Company to Present THERES AN APP 4 THAT This Month Photo
Pile of Cats Theatre Company to Present THERE'S AN APP 4 THAT This Month

Pile of Cats Theatre Company, Madison's continuing source of contemporary comic plays, will present its fifth production, THERE'S AN APP 4 THAT, at the Bartell Theatre's Evjue Stage, May 19-27. This satire of compartmentalized 2020s life is performed as part of World Premiere Wisconsin, the statewide festival of new theatrical works.

Study Confirms Overture Centers Significant Impact On The Local Economy Photo
Study Confirms Overture Center's Significant Impact On The Local Economy

An economic and fiscal impact analysis by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Fiscal and Economic Research Center (FERC) reports Overture Center for the Arts contributed $34,480,000 to the Madison economy during its 2021/22 season, September 2021 through June 2022. Overture engaged in the economic impact study to establish a post-pandemic baseline for its activities.

THE LION KING Returns To Madison at Overture Center in May Photo
THE LION KING Returns To Madison at Overture Center in May

Disney's The Lion King returns to Madison for the first time since May 2016 with a three-week return engagement at Overture Center for the Arts beginning Thursday, May 11 and playing through Sunday, May 28.

Featured Artists Speak About The Inspiration and Ideas Behind Their Artwork at Overture Photo
Featured Artists Speak About The Inspiration and Ideas Behind Their Artwork at Overture

To connect and learn more about the artwork featured in Overture Galleries' spring exhibitions, please join in for artist talks and a reception on Friday, May 5 from 5-8 p.m. in the galleries.


More Hot Stories For You

Pile of Cats Theatre Company to Present THERE'S AN APP 4 THAT This MonthPile of Cats Theatre Company to Present THERE'S AN APP 4 THAT This Month
Study Confirms Overture Center's Significant Impact On The Local EconomyStudy Confirms Overture Center's Significant Impact On The Local Economy
THE LION KING Returns To Madison at Overture Center in MayTHE LION KING Returns To Madison at Overture Center in May
Featured Artists Speak About The Inspiration and Ideas Behind Their Artwork at OvertureFeatured Artists Speak About The Inspiration and Ideas Behind Their Artwork at Overture

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters & More in Mary Tyler Moore Documentary Video Video: Bernadette Peters & More in Mary Tyler Moore Documentary
The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Video
The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
View all Videos

Madison SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare's Lovers In June
Madison Shakespeare Company (6/03-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# There's An App 4 That
The Bartell Theatre (5/19-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grumpy Old Men - The Musical
The Fireside Dinner Theatre (4/13-5/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU