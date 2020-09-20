Forward Theater Announces 2020-21 Season, UNITED STORIES OF AMERICA

The season kicks off this month with The Lifespan of a Fact!

Forward Theater Company has announced its 2020-2021 season, UNITED STORIES OF AMERICA.

The Lifespan Of A Fact

by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell

Presented Virtually September 2020 - Details

Presented Digitally | Wisconsin Premiere

Directed by Joe Hanreddy

Celebrated author John D'Agata has just written a sublime and shattering magazine essay. But is his story true? And how negotiable are the facts? When the world's most neurotically precise fact-checker appears on the author's Las Vegas doorstep and starts dissecting his work, the ultimate showdown between "truth" and "accuracy" begins. As the deadline looms, the high-stakes world of publishing becomes a battle royale in this brand new comedy of conflict. Timely and terrific, this brainy Broadway hit wrestles with truth, what constitutes it, and who gets to decide.

45 Plays For America's First Ladies

by Chloe Johnston, Sharon Greene, Genevra Gallo-Bayiates,

Bilal Dardai, and Andy Bayiates

New dates: May 6-23, 2021 - Details

Rolling world premiere

Directed by Jennifer Uphoff Gray

Forty-five plays. Forty-five+ First Ladies. This 100-minute journey through American history utilizes comedy, drama, music, dance and more as it surveys the lives of the women who have served (and avoided serving) as First Lady. 45 Plays... is a biographical, meta-theatrical, genre-bending look at gender, race, and everything else your history teacher never taught you about the founding (and the confounding) of America.

A brand-new project from the writers of 44 Plays for 44 Presidents, described perfectly by the Los Angeles Times:

Admissions

by Joshua Harmon

January 21-February 7, 2021

Winner! 2018 Drama Desk Award for Best New Play

Directed by Molly Rhode

Sherri is head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband, the school's Headmaster, they're bringing a stodgy institution into the 21st century. When their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition and progressive values collide - with explosive results. A rollicking satire that skewers privilege, power, and hypocrisy.

Lewiston | Clarkston

by Samuel D. Hunter

April 8-25, 2021

Wisconsin Premiere

Directed by Jennifer Uphoff Gray/Jake Penner

Two plays. One event.

In Lewiston, Alice is an aging descendant of Meriwether Lewis, who sits at her roadside stand selling cheap fireworks while developers swallow the land around her. Enter Marnie,

Alice's long-lost granddaughter, proposing to buy the land and save her family's legacy.

In Clarkston, Jake is a young descendant of William Clark, who has made the journey out west from his home in Connecticut, anxious to find meaning in his own history. He meets Chris during a late-night shift at Costco, forming an awkward bond.

Can these individuals learn to help each other as they struggle to make a home in the vastness of the American landscape?

For each presentation, Lewiston and Clarkston will be performed together as a unique theatrical event. Evening performances will begin at 7:00pm.

Within These Walls: Stories Of Home

Monologue Festival

June 24-27, 2021

One Weekend Only!

It can mean something different for everyone. For some it is a place, or people, or simply memories made over time. But "home" defines us all in one way or another, and this evocative word serves as the inspiration for FTC's sixth monologue festival, featuring original pieces written just for us by playwrights from across our community and around the nation. A collection of stories in places borrowed and possessed, offering a thoughtful look at what it means to belong.

