Duck Soup Cinema Silent Film Series Kicks Off With THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI

It’s spooky season, and what better way to celebrate than with “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari”? The first show in the 2024/25 Duck Soup Cinema series, “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” uses striking visuals to reflect a distorted mind, creating an unsettling atmosphere of reality—just in time for Halloween. Choose between the 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. showing on Saturday, Oct. 5 in Capitol Theater.

This film invites you into a creepy little German town where a string of murders has everyone on edge. Enter the mysterious Dr. Caligari and his hypnotic carnival act. Is he behind these grisly crimes? The film’s twisted visuals match its psychological drama, making it a standout in the world of German Expressionist cinema. Roger Ebert called it "the first true horror film," and it’s easy to see why. The eerie style influenced everything from art cinema to American film noir. You’re in for a night of chills, thrills and, of course, incredible live music from organist Clark Wilson.

Directed by Robert Weine, Germany, 1920

Film length: 75 minutes

Print provided by Kino Lorber

Organist: Clark Wilson

Emcee: Joe Thompson

Vaudeville: Wayne the Wizard

Lobby Act: Doc the Rube

Nationally known for providing an authentic silent film experience, Duck Soup Cinema includes local vaudeville entertainment with an emcee, door prizes and a classic feature film. A skilled organist masterfully plays live organ accompaniment on Overture’s original Grand Barton Organ, mirroring the actors’ emotions, just as it was done in 1928. Duck Soup Cinema is curated by James Kreul.

Tickets ($12 for adults, $4 for ages 12 and under) are available at overture.org. Join the Duck Soup Cinema Club by purchasing a package ($30), which includes tickets to all three Duck Soup Cinema shows, priority seating and email newsletters with fun facts about each title.