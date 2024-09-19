News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Duck Soup Cinema Silent Film Series Kicks Off With THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI

Choose between the 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. showing on Saturday, Oct. 5 in Capitol Theater.

By: Sep. 19, 2024
Duck Soup Cinema Silent Film Series Kicks Off With THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

It’s spooky season, and what better way to celebrate than with “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari”? The first show in the 2024/25 Duck Soup Cinema series, “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” uses striking visuals to reflect a distorted mind, creating an unsettling atmosphere of reality—just in time for Halloween. Choose between the 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. showing on Saturday, Oct. 5 in Capitol Theater.

LATEST NEWS

Duck Soup Cinema Silent Film Series Kicks Off With THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI
Shamrock Tenors Bring Irish Music To Overture Center For The Arts This March
Take Our Fall 2024 Survey For A Chance To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card
Complete Cast Announced for SHUCKED National Tour

This film invites you into a creepy little German town where a string of murders has everyone on edge. Enter the mysterious Dr. Caligari and his hypnotic carnival act. Is he behind these grisly crimes? The film’s twisted visuals match its psychological drama, making it a standout in the world of German Expressionist cinema. Roger Ebert called it "the first true horror film," and it’s easy to see why. The eerie style influenced everything from art cinema to American film noir. You’re in for a night of chills, thrills and, of course, incredible live music from organist Clark Wilson.

  

Directed by Robert Weine, Germany, 1920

Film length: 75 minutes

Print provided by Kino Lorber

Organist: Clark Wilson

Emcee: Joe Thompson

Vaudeville: Wayne the Wizard

Lobby Act: Doc the Rube 

Nationally known for providing an authentic silent film experience, Duck Soup Cinema includes local vaudeville entertainment with an emcee, door prizes and a classic feature film. A skilled organist masterfully plays live organ accompaniment on Overture’s original Grand Barton Organ, mirroring the actors’ emotions, just as it was done in 1928. Duck Soup Cinema is curated by James Kreul.

Tickets ($12 for adults, $4 for ages 12 and under) are available at overture.org. Join the Duck Soup Cinema Club by purchasing a package ($30), which includes tickets to all three Duck Soup Cinema shows, priority seating and email newsletters with fun facts about each title.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.



Videos