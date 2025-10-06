 tracker
DRACULA, A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY to be Presented at Madison Public Theatre

Performances will run from October 16- November 1, 2025.

By: Oct. 06, 2025
DRACULA, A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY to be Presented at Madison Public Theatre Image
Dracula, A Feminist Revenge Fantasy by Kate Hamill will be presented at Madison Public Theatre from October 16- November 1, 2025.

Directed by Hannah Nies, this is an adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel. Bouncing between horror and humor, this show is fierce, feminist, frightening. From the Isthmus: "Kate Hamill's 2020 feminist recasting of Bram Stoker's 19th century vampire classic is here just in time for Halloween.

Hamill doesn't parody Stoker's convoluted tale of Victorian repression so much as she wrests it out of the hands of the men and gifts it to the women. Still, there's humor and thrills amid the payback." Performances will take place on the Evjue Stage of the Bartell Community Theatre.




Videos