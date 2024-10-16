Review: LONE WOLF at Grand Théâtre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To kick off the 2024-25 season, we had the pleasure of covering Lone Wolf, performed at our esteemed Grand Théâtre. This creative show, crafted by Anne Simon and Isaac Bush, dives deep into the consequences of herd mentality and the impact it can have on both societies and individuals. The use of gibberish as the main mechanism of communication displayed just how universal these scenarios can be. With just a few performers and a handful of props, the play managed to reflect on three main angles of groupthink and peer pressure:

The impact on the group: What happens when the common belief makes individuals fend for themselves? The consequences of this dynamic was perhaps best displayed in the toilet paper scene, a sequence reminiscing on the shortage of toiletries in the first months of the quarantine. It was not enough to hoard a common consumable without any practical need, some people only felt safe if they knew they had more than their neighbour. How quickly one concept can tear up the fabric of society.

The impact on the outcast: One of the easiest ways to solidify your status in a group, or even to create a common experience, is to ostracize someone. The play had an abundance of moments when the butt of the joke was one poor individual. But if the group was quick to elect an unwilling jester, it was also quick to forget all about it at the expense of someone else.

The impact on the praised: Every once in a while, the group also elects a leader or a figure to worship. And the reason for doing so can be just as random and baseless. One of the final scenes in the show displayed rather well the impact this can have on both the subjects and the leader. If the outcast’s reaction is usually one of sadness, anger or despair, the response of the praised one can also be limited to a few emotions. For how long can you truly wield power or influence until ths new status goes to your head?

As usual, our thanks to the Grand Théâtre and everyone involved.

Photo Credit: © JokesOnSam

