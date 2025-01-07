Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jenyth Wilcoxson - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Leigh Ann Cottongim Barcellona - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater
Best Direction Of A Musical
Suzanne Allen - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Brandi LaShay - SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Redline Performing Arts
Best Ensemble
GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Allen - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Taylor Strickland - INTO THE WOODS - Woodford Theatre
Best Musical
WIZARD OF OZ - Shelby County Community Theater
Best Performer In A Musical
Killian Allgeier - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater
Best Performer In A Play
Tara Blackburn - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions
Best Play
ROBIN HOOD - Oldham County Arts Center
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Elizabeth Huling - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Dowell - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Caleb Michael - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Dedra Reid - CROWNS - Redline Performing Arts
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
WIZARD OF OZ - Shelby County Community Theater
Favorite Local Theatre
Shelby County Community Theater
