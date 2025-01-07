News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 07, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jenyth Wilcoxson - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Leigh Ann Cottongim Barcellona - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical
Suzanne Allen - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Brandi LaShay - SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Redline Performing Arts

Best Ensemble
GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Allen - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Taylor Strickland - INTO THE WOODS - Woodford Theatre

Best Musical
WIZARD OF OZ - Shelby County Community Theater

Best Performer In A Musical
Killian Allgeier - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater

Best Performer In A Play
Tara Blackburn - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions

Best Play
ROBIN HOOD - Oldham County Arts Center

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Elizabeth Huling - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Dowell - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Caleb Michael - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Dedra Reid - CROWNS - Redline Performing Arts

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
WIZARD OF OZ - Shelby County Community Theater

Favorite Local Theatre
Shelby County Community Theater
 



