Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jenyth Wilcoxson - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Leigh Ann Cottongim Barcellona - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater



Best Direction Of A Musical

Suzanne Allen - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Brandi LaShay - SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Redline Performing Arts



Best Ensemble

GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Allen - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Taylor Strickland - INTO THE WOODS - Woodford Theatre



Best Musical

WIZARD OF OZ - Shelby County Community Theater



Best Performer In A Musical

Killian Allgeier - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater



Best Performer In A Play

Tara Blackburn - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Antagonist Productions



Best Play

ROBIN HOOD - Oldham County Arts Center



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elizabeth Huling - GODSPELL - Shelby County Community Theater



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Dowell - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Caleb Michael - GODSPELL - Cool Mountain Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dedra Reid - CROWNS - Redline Performing Arts



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

WIZARD OF OZ - Shelby County Community Theater



Favorite Local Theatre

Shelby County Community Theater



Comments