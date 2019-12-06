VIDEO: Enjoy 'Tea Time With Crumpet' With THE SANTALAND DIARIES At Actors Theatre

Check out the first installment of this season's Tea Time with Crumpet, with the star of Actors Theatre's The Santaland Diaries, Bear Brummel as Crumpet the Elf.

As the Christmas countdown begins, a newly-hired elf enters the coldest circle of retail hell: Macy's Santaland. In real life, Crumpet the Elf is an unemployed actor, but now he's hard at work, greeting children, judging their parents and giving us a hilarious behind-the-scenes tour of the North Pole. Packed with David Sedaris's signature wit, The Santaland Diaries is a delightfully irreverent holiday classic for those of us who prefer our eggnog spiked.

Actors Theatre will welcome two returning artists: former Associate Artistic Director Meredith McDonough will direct and Bear Brummel will star as the hilarious Crumpet the Elf.

Brummel is an alumnus of the 2017-2018 Professional Training Company.

Also returning to this production of The Santaland Diaries are Scenic Designer William Boles, Costume Designer Mike Floyd, Lighting Designer Paul Toben, and Sound Designer Paul Doyle. Jessica Kay Potter will serve as the stage manager.

The Theatre will offer an open-captioned performance (December 7), an audio-described

performance (December 8) and a sensory-friendly performance (December 14). For more information on the facilities and all services offered, visit ActorsTheatre.org/Accessibility. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Actors Theatre Box Office at 502.584.1205 or online at ActorsTheatre.org. Special ticket rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 502.585.1210.





