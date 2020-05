Because of the novel coronavirus, The Liminal Playhouse is postponing its production of "Punts" by Sarah Page.

The show was originally scheduled for March 26 through April 5 then rescheduled for May 28 through June 7. The new dates are August 20 through August 30.

All performances will continue to be at The Henry Clay Theatre, 604 South Third Street, Louisville, KY.

