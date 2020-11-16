The Carnegie Announces Innovative Home Holiday Production - MERRY SAY WHAT NOW?!

Performance bookings begin on November 27 and may be scheduled through January 31.

Bring the holiday cheer directly to your yard this year with The Carnegie Creative Disruption Committee's MERRY SAY WHAT NOW?! A mad-lib style holiday show that features your choice of winter story, where the actors come to you.

MERRY SAY WHAT NOW?! features two energetic actors acting out all the parts of your favorite holiday and winter stories. This holiday program is great for children, socially distant neighborhood parties, and family gatherings where patrons can choose from 6 different performance experiences: The Nutcracker, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, The Snow Queen, The Elves and the Shoemaker, Rudolf, or The Gingerbread Man.

"There's no doubt this holiday season will look different than in years past. This innovative program model invites families to gather, bundle up with cocoa in their front lawn or neighborhood cul-de-sac and we'll bring some festive holiday cheer at a safe social distance," said Maggie Perrino, Theatre Director for The Carnegie. "Additionally, proceeds from performances go directly to the performers and production teams who are navigating a series of traditional holiday theatre cancellations."

Performance bookings begin on November 27 and may be scheduled through January 31. Each performance is $150 and runs 45 minutes. Don't miss out on this creative holiday performance - reserve your show today. For more information or to book, please visit www.thecarnegie.com/production.

