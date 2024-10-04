Review: LES MISERABLES Presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of the pillars of musical theater is Les Misérables. Based on Victor Hugo’s epic novel, the musical premiered on the West End and Broadway in the 80s and has been a global phenomenon ever since. This return engagement marks the first time the show has been seen in Louisville since 2018. I’m happy to report that it still stuns and amazes.



The show centers around Jean Valjean, a convict who once stole a loaf of bread and has been paying for it since then in hard labor. After being released on parole, he violates the agreement and never returns. From there, we dive into a deeper story, spanning multiple characters and time frames to create what is one of the most iconic plots of all time.



Nick Cartell as Jean Valjean is absolutely fantastic. Vocally he sings the score with ease and it comes as no surprise as he is one of the longest running people to play this role. Nick Rehberger as his adversary Inspector Javert brought a lot of interesting and deep intensity to his portrayal. While it was his debut, he held his own opposite Cartell, and delivered a nuanced and insightful performance as perhaps the most tortured character in the show. It was also Lindsay Heather Pearce’s debut as Fantine. She sang the role beautifully, but I was absolutely blown away by the depth of her acting, especially in one of the more serious moments of Act One, the climax of the song “Lovely Ladies.”



The supporting cast and ensemble are wonderful as well, but with a cast so big it is hard to shout everyone out, however Matt Crowle and Victoria Houston-Elem as the Thènardiers were a wonderful comedic diversion to the serious and dramatic tone of the story. Also, Kaitlyn Sumner, an understudy for Èponine, was vocally superb and acted the role with deep thoughtfulness.



Physically, this production has maintained its opulence and grandeur. The sets are impressive and the costumes have a lot of flair.



Les Mis isn’t one of my favorites, but I do admire it a good amount. I will say that getting to see it full out in all of its glory is never a bad thing, so if you’ve seen it before, or if this would be your first time, I highly recommend you check this out before it leaves on Sunday. For all we know it’ll be another 6 years before it returns!

Les Miserables

Now - October 7th

Whitney Hall at Kentucky Performing Arts

Comments